Anti-gay language
out of sex ed law
MONTGOMERY — Alabama will remove anti-gay language from the state's sex education law that for decades said students should be taught that homosexuality is both socially unacceptable and illegal.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law Tuesday after it was approved by the Alabama Legislature.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, removes a section of the 1992 sex education law that directed that sex education programs should include "an emphasis, in a factual manner and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of this state."
The Alabama law will maintain the emphasis on abstinence in sex education. There will be a new requirement for parents to get notification when sexual education or human reproduction will be taught and to request materials.
The measure had been introduced for several years but did not win final passage until this year.
— The Associated Press
Emergency order bill
passes committee
A bill to shorten state of emergency orders and give the Legislature say in extending them passed a House committee Wednesday.
Senate Bill 97 would limit state of emergency orders to 45 days (currently 60 days) with an extension up to 120 days. A joint resolution by the Legislature would have to approve any subsequent extension.
The bill heads to the full House with four legislative days left in the session.
The bill would also prevent the governor from issuing a rule in a state public health emergency that would “restrict, limit, or otherwise burden the conduct of private citizens or businesses,” and require the governor to make a good faith attempt to consult with members of the Legislature regarding the purpose of the directive.
— Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
