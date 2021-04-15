Committee advances ADOC
reporting requirements
MONTGOMERY — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved House Bill 106, which would require the Alabama Department of Corrections to make quarterly reports to a legislative oversight committee.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, sponsored the bill. Information required would include hiring and retention, inmate population size and litigation against the department, including money paid for lawsuits.
Prison overcrowding and understaffing issues have plagued the ADOC for years.
“That’s going to put the responsibility on us to receive it and understand it,” said Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range.
“And fix it,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro.
It passed the committee unanimously.
--
Sexual assault survivor
'bill of rights' advances
MONTGOMERY — The Senate Judiciary Committee approved House Bill 137 to create a sexual assault survivor “bill of rights” and codify how long law enforcement must preserve evidence from sexual assault cases.
“This will hopefully clean out some of those cold cases,” said bill sponsor Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island.
Brown’s bills would also help provide financial compensation to cover medical costs related to sexual assault evidence kits and would allow health insurers to pay for the medical costs if the victim had qualifying insurance.
The bill also sets up a Sexual Assault Task Force responsible for developing and implementing best practices regarding the care and treatment of survivors and the preservation of evidence. An amendment was approved that included a person from the Department of Human Resources on the task force.
--
Grand jury witness
bill vote delayed
MONTGOMERY — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday delayed a vote on a bill to remove witnesses from the state's grand jury secrecy laws. Rep. Jim Hill, R-Odenville, said he wanted committee members to read a recent federal judge's ruling on the issue.
Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, said his bill would allow witnesses to talk about what they knew before their testimony, the questions they were asked and how they were asked. Current law doesn't allow witnesses to talk publicly about their experiences before grand juries.
The Alabama Attorney General's Office opposes the bill, saying it would "frustrate criminal investigations by putting sensitive information into the public domain."
— Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.