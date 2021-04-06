MONTGOMERY — Alabamians could have beer, wine and spirits delivered to their homes starting this fall.
The Legislature gave final passage Tuesday to Senate Bill 126 by Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, which would allow customers to have alcoholic products home delivered from grocery or liquor stores and restaurants. It also sets up a delivery license process, fees and rules for alcohol delivery.
Birmingham-based grocery delivery company Shipt supported the legislation saying it meets an existing demand.
The bill limits the amount of beer that could be delivered per customer per day to the equivalent of 120 12-ounces of beer, 12 750-mL bottles of wine or 9,000 mL of liquor. Restaurants would be allowed to sell 375 mL for patrons.
A person 21 and older would have to be present to receive the delivery and orders could not be made in dry counties or municipalities.
Those seeking an alcohol delivery license would have to pay a $100 application fee and a license fee of $250.
The Alabama House last week added an amendment ensuring that brewpubs and distilleries could also have their products delivered.
The Senate voted Tuesday 28-0 to concur with the change.
If Gov. Kay Ivey signs the bill into law it will go into effect Oct. 1. The governor's office previously said she will first review the bill like any other that reaches her desk.
— Mary Sell and Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
