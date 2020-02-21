MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House on Thursday approved legislation that clarifies landfills’ ability to use materials other than dirt to cover new garbage.
Previously approved materials have included shredded vehicle components from scrapped cars, contaminated soil and coal ash.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that it no longer allows the use of coal ash as cover and while a Walker County landfill still has a permit to use it, it soon will not.
Sponsor Rep. Alan Baker, R-Brewton, said House Bill 140 is needed to codify what ADEM has allowed for about three decades.
“It would be up to ADEM to decide in permits what covers are allowed,” Baker said on the House floor.
Federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations say landfill operators must cover disposed solid waste with 6 inches of earthen material at the end of each operating day for safety and health reasons.
The EPA also says approval of alternative covers is allowed by directors of state environmental agencies if the landfill operator “demonstrates that the alternative material and thickness control disease vectors, fires, odors, blowing litter and scavenging without presenting a threat to human health and the environment.”
But late last year, some landfills had to stop using the alternatives after communities near two sites filed a lawsuit that argued ADEM wasn’t making landfills demonstrate the effectiveness of their covers.
The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled in October that ADEM should not have allowed the alternatives, the Associated Press reported. The court was responding to a lawsuit filed by people who live near Arrowhead Landfill in Perry County and Stone’s Throw Landfill in Tallapoosa County.
The lawsuit claimed the use of waste covers including tarps has led to a foul smell and vermin around landfills. The judges overturned a lower court that dismissed the lawsuit.
Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, said he got positive feedback on the bill from managers at the Morgan County Regional Landfill, which is in his district, and a Lawrence County landfill.
“The expense and time involved in everyday covering the waste with 6 inches of dirt — you’re filling your dump up pretty quick,” Roberts said.
House speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said that once House members were clear on what the bill was doing, it was an easy decision to support it.
“This is a cost savings to many of the municipalities and local governments that have landfills, and it's also a safety measure for environmental needs,” McCutcheon said.
The advocacy group Conservation Alabama had lobbied against Baker’s bill and had multiple concerns, including the health impacts on neighborhoods when nearby landfills use alternative covers.
On Thursday, Conservation Alabama Executive Director Tammy Monistere said the group is pleased with language added to the bill to specify alternative covers have to be “equal or greater” than earthen cover.
"We definitely feel like it was a positive amendment,” Monistere said.
While she said she wishes a ban on coal ash as cover had been added to the bill, Monistere said she was glad to see ADEM publicly say it’s being phased out.
Coal combustion residuals, commonly known as coal ash, are byproducts of the combustion of coal at power plants by electric utilities and independent power producers, according to the EPA. Coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic associated with cancer and various other serious health effects, according to the agency.
