Teachers at Decatur City Schools, Hartselle City Schools and most other schools in the state who are temporarily sent home this year because they contract COVID-19, are exposed to it or are caring for their own children in quarantine will have to use their personal leave time.
Morgan County Schools, however, obtained funding through the state that allowed it to provide staff with COVID-related leave that is not deducted from their personal leave provided they obtain a doctor's excuse.
A few weeks into the academic year, some schools have temporarily had to move students to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases prevent in-person learning.
The Alabama Education Association is asking local systems to extend paid emergency leave to staff.
“Education employees are working on the frontlines of COVID-19 every day by carrying out the vital job of educating our children,” the group said in a statement. “Education employees have shown their dedication to their employers during this pandemic. Now it is time for employers to show their appreciation to the educators for the great risks they are taking. They are carrying heavy loads and deserve to be protected, not punished, if they are exposed or become ill with COVID-19.”
Last year, the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act reimbursed employers for up to two weeks of paid leave. The provision expired at the end of 2020 and subsequent federal relief packages didn’t mandate leave, but allow tax credits for employers who give leave through September of this year.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said he is trying to procure federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which is distributed by the state, in order to give COVID-affected employees time off so they will not have to use their sick leave.
“Morgan County called the state and they told them they could use ESSER funds; we called them and they said we couldn’t,” he said.
The superintendent said he supports introducing a COVID leave policy if the state will provide the funding.
Hartselle City teachers also have to use leave for COVID-related absences.
“They will have to use sick leave just like with any other illness,” said Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
Bradley Colburn, chief financial officer for Hartselle City Schools, said not many employees have been absent due to the virus so far this school year.
“We’ve got ways to work with teachers at home, like having them work virtually,” Colburn said. “We're doing more than just paying them to stay home.”
Alabama now ranks fourth in the country for the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.
The AEA said even a temporary extension of paid leave would be helpful to school employees.
Theron Stokes, AEA associate executive director, wrote a letter to State Superintendent Eric Mackey asking him to encourage school systems to offer the leave.
Stokes said some systems have done so, but most have not. Meanwhile, some educators are already out of leave.
“Providing paid leave will ensure in-person instruction is available all year by keeping schools open safely during the pandemic,” AEA said in its statement.
Ryan Hollingsworth, executive director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, said his office is beginning to hear about more shortages of teachers and support staff mostly due to being identified as a close contact.
“A few have temporarily shifted to remote learning because of the extremely low number of substitutes available, and I expect we will see more of that over the next few weeks,” Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth said schools are doing an excellent job of implementing multiple safety measures to try to protect educators and students.
“(But) in many parts of Alabama, the school is the only place we see any restrictions in the community,” Hollingsworth said. “This can’t be very effective since we only have students in school for about 7.5 hours each day for five days a week.”
