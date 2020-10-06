MONTGOMERY — Former Gov. Robert Bentley said the decision to move up the 2017 special election for U.S. Senate, which led to the election of Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, will be the reason for a close vote or the complete inability to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming weeks.
“If we do not get the confirmation this year, say it’s a one-vote margin, then that rests squarely on the shoulders of the people who changed this election in Alabama in 2017,” Bentley said in an interview with APTV Capitol Journal on Friday.
He had scheduled the special election for November 2018, but it was moved to 2017 by Gov. Kay Ivey after she replaced Bentley following his resignation.
Jones' vote in the confirmation process could be critical because Republicans have a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate. Barrett would need 51 votes for confirmation, and two Republican senators, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have already said they oppose holding the confirmation vote before the nation's Nov. 3 election.
The confirmation process also could be complicated if COVID-19 sidelines any senators during key votes. Two Republican members of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, are among those diagnosed with COVID-19. The Judiciary Committee technically requires a presence from senators voting to send the Barrett nomination to the full Senate for confirmation. But the committee, controlled by Republicans, could potentially alter its rules to accommodate the quarantined senators.
The full Senate is scheduled to vote on confirmation in late October, and advisers to Republicans suggest any sick senators can simply vote from upstairs in the galleries overlooking the Senate floor.
The process that led to Jones' election began in February 2017 when Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions was confirmed as U.S. attorney general, leaving a vacancy that Bentley was charged with filling as governor. After interviewing several candidates, Bentley appointed then-state Attorney General Luther Strange, a move that raised eyebrows because Strange’s office had been investigating Bentley for misuse of state funds in the sex-tinged scandal that eventually led to the governor’s resignation from office.
Before he resigned, Bentley set the vote to permanently fill the seat for November 2018 during Alabama’s next general election. When Ivey assumed the governor’s office in April 2017, she rescheduled the election to occur immediately to “remove any cloud of doubt” from the integrity of the process.
“In 2017, just days after taking office, Governor Ivey said that calling the special election would remove any cloud of doubt that might be associated with the previous process used by the former governor,” Ivey’s office said in a statement. “She said that it returned the authority back to the people and that the rule of law always must prevail. Today, Governor Ivey still stands firmly behind that decision.”
Bentley took issue with Ivey’s decision to change the date because he believes it helped Jones win a traditionally Republican seat.
“All I said was moving the election elected a Democrat in Alabama and so if that moving of the election had not taken place there’s no doubt that a Republican would have been elected,” Bentley said.
Strange would go on to lose the GOP Senate nomination to former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore after a primary election and runoff. Strange had the support of the national Republican establishment and President Donald Trump, who came to the state to rally voters. However, Strange could never shake the cloud of controversy that lingered in voters' minds after the Bentley appointment.
Moore then went on to lose the general election to Jones after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore plagued his campaign.
Jones became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate since 1986.
Bentley said his office made the decision to hold the election in 2018 for three main reasons: A statewide special election would be too costly for the state; Bentley was worried about getting the necessary overseas ballots to those in the military; and that a low voter turnout would not be a proper representation of the state.
The voter turnout for the special election in Dec. 2017 was 41% with 1.3 million ballots cast, according to the secretary of state’s records.
Jones has already said he will not vote to approve any Supreme Court justice nominee before this year’s general election.
