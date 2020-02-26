MONTGOMERY — A bill that would require counties to allow voters to decide if they want to eliminate police jurisdictions passed out of a Senate committee Tuesday, but disagreements between representatives of counties and municipalities still exist.
Senate Bill 142, the No Taxation Without Representation Act, passed out of committee on a voice vote with no opposition.
The bill from Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, would put a referendum on the November ballot in each county “to decide whether the municipalities in that county shall continue to exercise extraterritorial authority beyond the corporate limits.”
Police jurisdictions are 1½- and 3-mile borders around some cities. Residents and businesses located inside them get municipal services like fire and police protection and pay taxes at a lower rate than municipal residents. A municipality generally can enforce building codes in the police jurisdiction.
Elliott said this bill is about protecting citizens' fundamental rights of representation.
"Let’s give people the right to vote if they are going to be taxed, policed and regulated," Elliott said.
The ballot language would say:
"Do you favor municipalities in ____________ County enforcing municipal ordinances, including taxing authority and subdivision planning authority, outside of the corporate limits of the municipalities as authorized under existing general and local law?”
If a majority of voters vote “no,” the police jurisdictions in that county would cease in January 2023.
The bill also allows for the same referendum on a ballot after two years if 10% of voters from the previous county election petition for it.
Rosemary Elebash, the state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, spoke in support of the bill during a public hearing Tuesday, saying this will help protect small business owners in Alabama.
"I think it's fair and I think it gives business owners, those who live in the county, an opportunity to have what they want, which may be outside those jurisdictions," Elebash said.
Sonny Brasfield, the president of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, said during the meeting that Elliott has made a great effort to satisfy the needs of those in counties who like their police jurisdictions and those who don't.
"I have members on both sides of this issue," Brasfield said. "I think (Elliott) has made a good faith effort as he can to let voters in each county decide themselves."
In the 2019 session, Elliott had a bill to keep police jurisdictions and taxing authorities within cities’ corporate limits.
The Alabama League of Municipalities was opposed to Elliott’s 2019 bill and voiced concern during the committee hearing on this year's bill.
Greg Cochran, the league’s director, said citizens around cities asked for the protections and standards of police jurisdictions and building code enforcement.
"Look, we realize that there are pockets around the state that may have a problem or two with police jurisdictions, but the legislation was passed years ago on behalf of the citizens who live in those geographic areas who want police protection, who want fire protection, who want building code enforcement protection and when you deal with our planning jurisdictions, that's dealing with the infrastructure of developments that go on," Cochran said.
Elliott’s bill says it won’t affect any public or private contracts, or any mutual aid agreements between law enforcement, fire service, public safety, or emergency service agencies in existence on the effective date of the act.
Current state law says police jurisdictions can extend 3 miles beyond the corporate limits of a city with more than 6,000 people and 1.5 miles beyond the corporate limits of cities with fewer than 6,000 people.
Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, is a co-sponsor on the bill. He said he thinks some municipalities extend their police jurisdictions around highways in order to create speed traps.
“I think there are a lot of places that abuse it," Stutts said Tuesday. "...“I think it needs to be reined in a bit.”
Stutts also said he expects the bill to be amended and compromises made before it advances.
In Decatur, the City Council in 2015 imposed a sales and use tax on businesses and industries in the police jurisdiction.
Police jurisdictions were an issue in the 2016 session when the Legislature, with support from Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, passed a law to let larger cities pull back their police jurisdictions from 3 to 1.5 miles. A Morgan County group had threatened to boycott Decatur businesses if the Legislature didn’t limit police jurisdictions and if the city didn’t use the new legislative authority to reduce its police jurisdiction.
In 2016, Decatur reduced its police jurisdiction from 3 to 1½ miles.
Orr said he was "intrigued" by Elliott's current bill but didn't say if he fully supports it.
"I supported Elliott’s bill last year that froze current PJs and allowed cities over time to grow out to their city limits," Orr said. "With this new bill that would allow for a referendum to be held in each county — I’m intrigued by the concept and always prefer the opportunity for people to vote on local matters."
Two north Alabama counties — Madison and Limestone — already did away with police jurisdictions through previous constitutional amendments.
Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, whose district includes most of Lawrence County, said he had problems with last year’s bill but supports this year’s version.
"This particular bill I am for because it takes it to the county, and individual counties get to vote whether it is the right thing to do or not,” Gudger said. “So, I think any time there is a way to get the people to vote is the best way to have the best government."
