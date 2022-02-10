A bill filed this week in the Alabama Senate would require municipalities to make public how much money they collect from fees and fines on citizens.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he began working on the bill, SB 202, last year, before the Jefferson County town of Brookside gained national attention. The town's police chief resigned following media reports that said he turned the department into a speed trap that, by 2020, relied on income generated by ticketing people traveling on Interstate 22 for minor and questionable offenses.
Orr said he doesn’t think Brookside is the only city using traffic tickets to fund operations.
“Some cities have begun to use their court mechanisms as a funding operation, many times for their police departments, so they set up speed traps, etc., just like we saw in Brookside,” Orr said. “The bill is merely a reporting bill to shine the light on that activity.”
Kayla Bass, director of external affairs for the Alabama League of Municipalities, said the organization is reviewing the bill.
“We look forward to working with Sen. Orr to craft policy that addresses transparency and accountability, while balancing the administrative burdens for compiling such data,” Bass said.
The bill requires the Administrative Office of Courts to set up a statewide, public database where municipalities would report yearly on fines and fees collected, including from traffic stops and misdemeanor and felony arrests.
Orr in previous years has worked on bills reining in police forces’ use of civil asset forfeiture, when someone’s property is taken, and sometimes not returned, even if they’re not convicted of a crime.
“(This new bill) seems like a good step to take to require this transparency when it comes to the fees and fines that cities are collecting and whether it is disproportionate to what it should be.”
The bill requires an annual report of the collected information to be given to lawmakers and made public.
If a municipality doesn’t comply, it will be fined $500 or one-quarter of its annual collected fines, whichever is greater.
