MONTGOMERY — An Alabama lawmaker aims to remove a Confederate flag from Alabama's Coat of Arms.
State Rep. Laura Hall has pre-filed three bills aimed at eliminating symbols and language associated with the Confederacy, Al.com reported. The bills will be part of Alabama's legislative session that's set to start Feb. 2.
Along with the Confederate flag, Alabama's coat of arms features a shield with the flags of three countries that held territory in what later became Alabama: Great Britain, France and Spain. Hall is a Democrat from Huntsville.
