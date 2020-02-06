MONTGOMERY — Bills to deny bail for those accused of violent crimes, supported locally by the Decatur police chief, were discussed in House and Senate committees Wednesday but did not advance.
In the Senate, a constitutional amendment by Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, would automatically deny bail for six specific violent offenses: murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, sexual abuse or sexual torture, and human trafficking. The bill is being considered in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Ward is chairman.
Auburn Chief of Police Paul Register spoke in support of Ward's bill and pointed to the recent case of Aniah Blanchard, a college student who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Ibraheem Yazeed last October. Yazeed was out on bail from charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and possession of marijuana when Blanchard was killed.
“Had he not been out, Aniah Blanchard would still be with us today,” Register said.
Alabama’s constitution currently states that any person can be considered for bail unless they are accused of a capital offense.
Shay Farley, policy counsel for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told the committee that denying a person’s bail automatically before they’ve been convicted of a crime would be deemed by the courts to be in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
“It is pre-conviction,” Farley said. “It is a predetermination of a deprivation of liberty without a finding of facts.”
Multiple lawmakers shared Farley’s concerns over the constitutionality of Ward's bill.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, who leads the Senate minority, said he wants to be careful not to violate a person’s right to a presumption of innocence.
“We should be careful in making sure that we have a balance here and that we don’t trample on people’s right to bail in an attempt to try and take care of the bad guys,” Singleton said.
Farley offered a substitute to Ward’s bill that would allow the state to make a case why a specific defendant should be denied bail because they pose a specific threat to public safety.
“Not a categorical class of people accused of a crime because they match a description or were picked up, but show this specific defendant poses a specific risk to the public’s safety,” Farley said.
But Ward said he was worried that was casting too wide of a net for bail consideration.
“I would like to keep it focused on just those tailored crimes I already listed in the bill,” Ward said.
Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, said he is also concerned that the substitute bill would be too restrictive in determining who exactly is a risk to public safety.
“You’ve got to look more at the nature of the crime, you’ve got to look at recidivism and we need to have a deliberate decision about this,” Givhan said. “We don’t need to just reactively change the established body of law that we already have.”
After hearing the concerns from multiple lawmakers, Ward decided to carry the bill over and have further discussion outside of the committee.
“I think all of us agree on the end result that we want," Ward said. "I think it’s a question of how we get to it."
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, agreed with Ward on that statement and thinks that a compromise could be easily reached soon.
“I think people have some legitimate concerns, but the spirit of doing something is here, it is just about making the right and prudent and best-tailored solution for this problem,” Orr said.
In the House Judiciary Committee, a public hearing was held on a similar measure sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Mobile. That legislation would deny bail to anyone arrested for a Class A felony.
Brown said the legislation wasn’t a “blanket approach” and would stay within the rights of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits the imposition of excessive bail or fines.
“It allows for judicial discretion, which I think is important because it keeps within the Eighth Amendment,” Brown said. “It allows the worst of the worst, for district attorneys to have an opportunity to hold those people who they know are a threat from going back into the community.”
Decatur police
The Decatur Police Department released a statement on Wednesday saying it supports the passage of Ward's and Brown’s bills.
The statement also referenced Blanchard’s case in support of the bill.
“May we never allow this to happen again to anyone’s child,” Police Chief Nate Allen said. “It is our obligation to forge conversation and legislation that will ensure the safety and prosperity of our state.”
A version of Brown’s bill passed out of the House last year with bipartisan support but ran out of time to go to the Senate.
Committee chair Rep. Jim Hill, R-Odenville, said they would vote on the bill next week.
Each state has its own statute on what qualifies in denying bail. Fourteen states including Alabama only have capital offenses as justifying denial of bail. North Carolina and Maryland are the only states that don’t have an explicit presumption of pretrial bail in their state constitutions or statutes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
If either bill passes the Legislature, it would be put to a vote of the people later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.