Alabama legislative leaders and the Retirement Systems of Alabama continue negotiating the terms of a potential lease-to-own proposal on a new Statehouse and how big that building should be.
At a Teachers’ Retirement System board meeting Wednesday, RSA chief David Bronner said discussions with the Legislative Council and Statehouse staff were advancing. He also said the first few conceptual suggestions for the proposed new building “had huge numbers.”
Those numbers included office space and Senate and House chambers.
“… They had numbers on it that I wouldn’t agree to, they were just outlandish,” Bronner said.
RSA wants an 8% return on its investment on the building, Bronner said. In return, the Legislature gets its building expertise.
“Whether we do it or not, it doesn’t make that much difference to me,” Bronner said. “I do know the state needs it desperately.”
Last fall the Alabama Legislative Council, the 20-member legislative body that owns the Statehouse, approved a resolution directing staff to begin discussions on a new Statehouse. In the spring, lawmakers were given control of the city block directly behind the existing Statehouse. It’s currently a parking lot.
“RSA continues to work with the Legislature on the possibility of building a new Statehouse,” the system said Wednesday afternoon in a statement to Alabama Daily News. “We have had good discussions about potential terms of a deal and the Legislature is working with the architect on space planning, but we have not reached a final agreement nor do we have a design for a new Statehouse.”
Secretary of the Senate Pat Harris said council leadership should have some terms of a lease agreement to consider soon.
The Legislative Council’s plan is to rent but eventually own the new building, said Othni Lathram, secretary of the council.
Lathram said the process isn’t to the floor plans and architectural drawings phase yet.
“(We’re) working through what I would call a conceptual space analysis for the new building,” Lathram said. “We need 35 Senate offices that should be roughly this size; we need 105 House offices that should be roughly this size. We need X number of committee rooms, we want the House chamber a little bit bigger. So we’re having that kind of conversation in order to try to arrive at what the square footage of a new building should look like.
“This is all kind of conceptual, sort of ‘I want four bedrooms and three baths.’ It’s been a pretty expensive process.”
The current Statehouse is about 320,000 square feet.
“When we first got done with our wish list, we were way bigger than that,” Lathram said.
There’s been a process of deciding what’s really needed — maybe the Senate doesn’t need seven committee rooms when only two committees can meet at one time, Lathram said.
Until the council knows how much space is needed, it won’t know an estimated cost.
“And you have to know what the ballpark of costs will be before you know whether you’re likely or not to go forward to actually spend architectural fees for the floor plans and the like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.