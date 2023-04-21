MONTGOMERY — The nonprofit organization Voices for Alabama’s Children is asking state leaders to expand social services for children who are faring worse economically compared to over a decade ago.
Meeting with several state department heads — including Barbara Cooper, secretary for the state Department of Early Childhood Education, Eric Mackey, state superintendent and others — Voices is advocating for a number of policy proposals, including Medicaid expansion and increased funding for mental health services and the state’s First Class Pre-K Program.
Rhonda Mann, executive director for Voices, said that increasing funding for various state programs was essential, as the ongoing shortage of both teachers and mental health workers could severely impact Alabama’s youngest residents.
Teacher shortages have been an ongoing problem in Alabama, as has mental health worker shortages, with the state having just one mental health worker for every 920 residents, the lowest rate in the nation.
“Having enough workers, having enough teachers, that is a huge problem; we have a lot of shortages in our state and we’re having to work around that right now, but unfortunately, our kids can’t wait,” Mann said.
“Our mental health (worker per Alabamian) ratio needs to be around 200-300:1, so we’re way off where we need to be. Mental health is a really important issue. Mental health (problems) could show up as early as 2 or 3 years old.”
Economic security
According to a 2022 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Alabama children fared worse economically in recent years when compared to more than a decade ago in eight out of 15 economic security metrics.
While the overall poverty rate in Alabama has decreased slightly, dropping from 16.1% in 2000 to an average of 16% between 2016 and 2020, the childhood poverty rate increased, jumping from 21.5% to 21.7% during the same time frame.
Children in poverty under age 5 increased as well during that same time frame, growing from 23.7% to 25.4%, as did every other age group under 18. Children in “extreme poverty” increased slightly from 10.2% to 10.4%.
Mothers with young children who were employed jumped to 64% from 56.6%, as did the number of children living in single-parent households, increasing from 29.6% to 31.1%.
In Morgan County, according to Voices' 2022 Kids Count compilation, 16.9% of children lived in poverty in 2000, a number that rose to an average of 19.6% from 2016 to 2020. The county's children under age 5 in poverty increased from 18.8% to 27.1% over the same time period.
In Limestone County, according to Kids Count, 16.3% of children lived in poverty in 2000, a number that rose to an average of 19.8% from 2016 to 2020. The county's children under age 5 in poverty decreased slightly, from 20.5% to 20.2% over the same time period.
In 2000, 16.9% of Lawrence County children lived in poverty, a number that increased to 25.9% from 2016-2020. In 2000, 16.7% of the county's children under 5 lived in poverty. From 2016-2020, that percentage had increased to 26.8%.
‘Call to action’
At a Statehouse meeting last week, child advocates shared their priorities with state department heads.
Mann said her main priority is expanding Medicaid.
“Medicaid expansion will help fill the gap for working Alabamians and provide health insurance for about 300,000 working Alabamians,” Mann said. “You’re talking about your hairdresser, or people that wait on you in restaurants; these are working Alabamians, they’re not people sitting back asking for a handout.”
Roughly 3% of Alabama youth have no health insurance, a comparatively small number largely due to the Children’s Hospital Intervention & Prevention Services (CHIPS) and the ALL Kids programs, which both offer health care services to children in lower-income families.
Another high priority for child advocates is for the Legislature to approve the $49 million request from the state Human Resources Department to fund the Quality Rating and Improvement System — a program that helps improve early childhood care and education programs.
Additional funding for the First Class Pre-K Program was another high-priority item, with Voices pushing to increase the program’s funding to add approximately 100 classrooms.
