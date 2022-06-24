With Rep. Mac McCutcheon's departure from the Alabama House this year, the position of House speaker will be up for grabs.
So far, the top two contenders for the post are House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and veteran lawmaker and House General Fund committee chair Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark.
The House Republican Caucus will likely make its speaker selection soon after the November elections.
“It’s a matter of making a case for myself and my 28 years (in the House), particularly with dealing with the General Fund budget over the last 10 years and my experience and institutional knowledge,” Clouse said.
He said he’s been talking to members about what’s important to them and their districts and how he might be able to help them.
Ledbetter is having similar conversations.
“The goal (as speaker) is to make everyone in our body successful in their districts and for our state,” Ledbetter said. He also points to last session “and probably the most conservative agenda that the caucus has put forth.”
