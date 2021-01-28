State officials will join an state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, on Friday to share their vision for early care and education for Alabama’s children and families.
Friday’s noon discussion, which will take place on the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s Facebook page, is the final conversation in a series of online talks on the importance of early childhood education in improving educational and economic outcomes in Alabama.
The alliance, with the Alabama Association of School Boards and the Business Council of Alabama, is organizing the lunchtime conversations as part of the month-long Invest Early Alabama Film Festival. Previous panels are replaying at www.InvestEarlyAlabama.org.
The film festival is now featuring the documentary “Starting at Zero: Reimagining Education in America,” which was produced by the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation for the Harvard University School of Education. It focuses on Alabama's First Class Pre-K program and features interviews with Alabama state and business leaders, including Gov. Kay Ivey. “Starting at Zero” is streaming on-demand through Feb. 2. Registration is free.
Collins, chairwoman of the House Committee on Education Policy and a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means Education, will be joined on the panel by Nancy Buckner, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Barbara Cooper, secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. Ronnie Owens, president-elect of the Alabama Association of School Boards, will be the moderator.
