MONTGOMERY — There are about 7,500 positions for math and science teachers in public schools statewide, but only about 4,600 are filled with credentialed educators, Sen. Arthur Orr said Tuesday to explain an initiative in the 2022 education budget.
Orr, R-Decatur, and other lawmakers propose spending about $100 million on a new program to attract and retain math and science teachers by boosting qualifying teachers’ pay. The proposal was contained in the $7.67 billion education budget approved Tuesday in the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee.
“We’re being more strategic in our compensation conversations,” Orr said. He chairs the committee.
The proposed spending plan for K-12, community colleges and four-year universities is slightly more than Gov. Kay Ivey’s February proposal and includes the 2% raises she proposed for educators and support staff. That is estimated to cost the state about $80 million.
Separately, lawmakers are proposing an increase in some of the step raises, those increases built into educators’ salary structures.
Orr said some of the current step raises “are ridiculously low.” The budget proposal would make them all a minimum of 2%. That will cost about $30 million.
National surveys have shown that Alabama’s pay for young teachers is comparable to or even better than surrounding states, but it lags when they get further in their careers.
“Our goal is to move these middle years where educators many times go look for something else to do because they don’t see a whole lot of potential for a wage increase unless the Legislature does it across the board, but this will be targeted toward classroom teachers getting these increases in step pay payments,” Orr said. “... And then, the goal is to move ... each step raise maybe a quarter percent, half a percent in the coming years each year to get those all up, where they need to be.”
Orr told the committee that between the 2%, step and math/science increases, a lot of money is being spent to attract and retain qualified educators.
The 2% cost-of-living increase also applies to support personnel. Sens. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, and Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, asked if there was anything else available to them.
“Moving forward, I’d like to do something for support personnel,” Smitherman said.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey was at the committee meeting to speak about the need for more math and science teachers. He said he recently talked to a superintendent who hadn’t had anyone apply for a math teaching spot for two years. It’s a common situation, he said.
The funding increase for math, science and computer science middle and high school educators is laid out in Sen. Donnie Chasteen’s Senate Bill 327, which was also approved by the committee and will travel through the legislative process with the budget. The bill includes additional raises for those who agree to teach in hard-to-fill locations, including rural and high-poverty school systems.
Orr said that in the new program, a teacher working in a rural system could earn $15,000 more than he or she otherwise would.
In all, the committee-approved budget is $455 million more than current year spending.
Increases include:
• About $41 million, or 10% more, for the Alabama Community College System;
• A nearly $30 million increase for Early Childhood Development, which includes the state’s pre-K program;
• About $255 million more for local schools.
The Senate-approved budget also made a few cuts to what Ivey had suggested, including about $18 million for the Alabama Literacy Act, aimed to improve reading skills in young students.
Orr said the cut was justified because new federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act would be paying for summer-school activities and addressing some of the learning loss caused by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to account for the federal dollars that are coming to the state and we’re trying not to double spend where we know federal dollars are coming,” Orr said. “… That’s how we’ve been able to spend some of the money that we have making some of these significant compensation moves.”
Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, said it’s a good budget.
“I think overall the educators will like it because there are some raises in there for math and science teachers. That’s probably the biggest item we left here today with, trying to attract math and science teachers because we’re losing them,” Waggoner said. “Nobody is majoring in it and we’re giving them some incentive as far as the salary matrix.”
The budget is expected to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday before lawmakers go on a one-week spring break. The budget would then move to the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.