MONTGOMERY — An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday voted down a proposal by a Decatur lawmaker to give payday lending customers longer to repay their loans.
Lawmakers voted 8-6 against the bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Arthur Orr, that would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan instead of as little as 10 days.
"This issue, like others, shows the power and influence of money in politics and the lobbying influences it can buy," Orr said Wednesday afternoon.
State Sen. Tom Butler handled the bill in the Senate hearing. He said families facing needs may turn to payday loans, but get trapped in debt cycles when they can't pay back the loan when it is due. He said the change would have dropped the effective yearly interest rate from 450% APR to 220% APR.
“Many of them wind up trapped into long-term paybacks at an enormous rate. It's wrong. It's time to do something about it," Butler said.
Orr was unable to present the bill to the committee because he was in Decatur to attend the funeral of Tom Collins, husband of state Rep. Terri Collins.
With payday loans, borrowers pay a flat fee of up to $17.50 per $100 to borrow money for a period of 10 to 14 days. Critics argue that the loans can become a predatory lending trap when people borrow more money when they can't pay off the first loan. Industry backers say lenders provide a service to cash-strapped people who have few alternatives.
Opposed senators said they believed people would turn to internet lenders if payday lending stores weren't available in the state.
The committee vote was a blow to groups who have been seeking more restrictions on the industry. Senators approved the bill last year, but it stalled in the House of Representatives.
“I'm really disgusted to come into this room today and see a roomful of payday loan lobbyists lining the walls," said Robyn Hyden, executive director of Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income families. “There are too many people trapped in debt. The Legislature has had multiple opportunities to act.”
Hyden said no other bills reforming payday lending are currently pending in the Legislature.
"We would love to see more significant reform be introduced in the House and the Senate," she said after the committee meeting. "This 30-days-to-pay bill was a compromise bill. It was just one small step to give borrowers more time to repay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.