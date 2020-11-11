The Alabama Community College System board on Tuesday began formulating a campus free-speech policy mandated by the state Legislature and reviewed tools aimed at improving online learning and recruiting.
The ACCS announced three contracts were approved for creating a singular Learning Management System (LMS) that will be used across all 24 colleges to enhance the online learning experience.
“For the first time, every ACCS student, regardless of whether they attend in-person or online, will have access to a uniform student experience at each of our 24 colleges,” Chancellor Jimmy Baker said in a statement. “We are committed to continually raising the bar on the student experience and today’s announcement is a significant step forward in those efforts.”
The ACCS awarded Blackboard Inc., HonorLock and Tutor.com contracts to provide services across all campuses.
Blackboard Learn will serve as the system’s primary LMS platform, while HonorLock will provide online proctoring and Tutor.com will provide online tutoring to support students in specific subjects.
The total amount for the three contracts over a three-year period is $8.8 million, said ACCS spokeswoman Rachel Bunning. About $440,000 of federal CARES Act funding will be used to fund the programs before the end of the year.
Implementation is expected to be completed systemwide for the 2021-2022 academic year.
During the ACCS board of trustees work session on Tuesday, a presentation was also given on purchasing a customer relations management (CRM) software system.
The CRM software is meant to improve the recruitment and retainment of students for the entire system through various communication platforms.
Baker told board members several colleges need this organized approach for recruitment.
“We have schools that must be more aggressive in recruiting and retention because if they don’t, I don’t know what the future holds for them but it’s not going to be real good,” Baker said. “We need to be in the business of recruiting every student we can possibly get.”
The CRM is meant to integrate communication tools like emails, text messages or phone calls to reach potential students and then also help current students within the system improve their learning experience and help with job searching.
The CRM contract has not been awarded yet but will be funded by the ACCS.
Free speech policy
ACCS board members on Tuesday also discussed a newly created campus free speech policy to use across the system to comply with a law passed in 2019 by the Alabama Legislature.
The law requires schools to adopt policies that acknowledge, among other things, that “the campus of the public institution of higher education shall be open to any speaker whom the institution’s student organizations or faculty have invited, and the institution will make all reasonable efforts to make available all reasonable resources to ensure safety.”
Rep. Matt Fridy, R-Montevallo, sponsored the bill in response to a national trend of college political demonstrations and protests to block some speakers from campuses.
Institutions of higher education must submit their policies by January 2021.
Christine Hart, an attorney from Mobile, helped the ACCS create the policy and told board members the policy has largely been pulled directly from the new law.
“It provides institutions flexibility to craft policies to ensure that the outdoor areas of their campuses are open to members of the campus community to engage in First Amendment-protected activities, while ensuring that the activities don’t disrupt the function of the colleges,” Hart said.
The policy will be voted on by the board during next month’s meeting.
New presidents
Baker also announced three new community college presidents Tuesday.
Brock Kelley was appointed as the new president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College which has campuses in the south Alabama communities of Greenville, Luverne, Andalusia and Opp.
Prior to this appointment, Kelley served as regional director of workforce development for ACCS. Kelley is a native of Opp and an alumnus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.
Joe Whitmore was appointed as the new president of Snead State Community College located in the northeast Alabama town of Boaz.
Whitmore joined the college staff in 2016 as the vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. Whitmore began his career in the financial services industry, serving at both SouthTrust and Compass Banks.
Joel Hagood was appointed as the new president of Bevill State Community College, which has campuses in the northwest Alabama communities of Fayette, Hamilton, Jasper, Sumiton and Carrolton.
Hagood currently serves as superintendent of Walker County Schools.
Hagood will begin his appointment on Jan. 1, 2021, and both Whitmore and Kelley will begin their appointments Dec. 1.
