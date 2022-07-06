The state could pay almost $1 million to a Washington, D.C.-based firm to help the state defend a recently passed law banning gender transition medical treatments for minors.
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office has proposed contracts with five attorneys at Cooper and Kirk PLLC, according to the Legislative Contract Review Committee’s Thursday agenda. Each contract is worth up to $195,000. Typically, the amount listed on contract review agendas is a contract ceiling and won’t necessarily be the amount spent. These one-year contracts begin next month.
A comment from the Attorney General’s Office wasn’t immediately available. Defending state statutes being challenged in court is a routine function of the office and often requires outside counsel.
“(The attorneys) will provide expert legal assistance in the defense of the State of Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” the contract description says.
The law making it a felony to prescribe minors medications to assist in gender transitions was approved and signed in April and temporarily blocked in May by a federal judge. Last week, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed a brief using the Dobbs decision in defending the ban on transgender treatments, saying that like abortion, the treatments are not “deeply rooted in our history or traditions,” and thus the state has the authority to ban them.
Medicaid contracts
Also on Thursday’s agenda are the extensions of Alabama Medicaid’s seven contracts with entities that manage most of the agency’s patient care.
The Alabama Coordinated Health Networks were launched in 2019 with the stated goal of linking patients, providers and community resources in seven regions, according to Medicaid. Delivery of medical services is not part of the networks.
Medicaid at the time said the networks would improve the quality of care and incentivize the networks and providers to achieve “quality measures” in the areas of childhood obesity, infant mortality rates and substance abuse disorders.
The one-year contract extensions bring the seven contracts to a total of about $51.6 million since they began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.