MONTGOMERY — The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to deny seats to the two leaders of the Alabama Democratic Party after missed deadlines to comply with party directives.
The DNC accepted a recommendation to revoke the credentials of Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley, a former Decatur schoolteacher, and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley. The sanction came after the state party missed two deadlines to hold new elections for their positions and to revise party bylaws.
A DNC spokesman said the action means Worley and Kelley will no longer be recognized by the DNC.
Worley said Friday that she expected the action and downplayed its impact. Worley said she and Kelley will remain in their state party positions.
"It shouldn't affect anything in the state party," Worley said.
The action arose after challenges were filed contesting Worley's and Kelley's election last year. One challenge contended multiple rules were broken during the election to "stack the deck" in their favor. A separate challenge said the party did not follow diversity requirements.
National party officials agreed and in February ordered new elections after finding procedural irregularities with Worley's and Kelley's election last year. Party officials also ordered the state party to develop an affirmative action plan and revise bylaws to provide representation of other minorities, not just African Americans.
The DNC credentials committee on Thursday recommended revoking the credentials of the Alabama party leaders until new elections are properly held. They said the state missed spring and August deadlines to comply with the directives.
Worley said the challenge was filed by people unhappy with her election and suggested it was an effort to minimize the influence of African Americans.
Worley said there is a "special circle in hell that is going to be as hot as it can be" for people who try to strip black voters of their voting rights, and told members they will need water, "cause you are going to be burning in hell for taking away people's voting rights."
A committee member responded that the party takes its commitment to diversity seriously and that this came about because of the "flagrant irregularities" in Worley's election last year.
There have been calls for new party leadership after internal disagreement over management and decisions. Democrats for a decade have lost all statewide elections in Alabama with the exception of the 2017 election of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. He is the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama.
