Pre-filed bills by state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, attempt to fix what he calls a "broken" criminal justice system by requiring a unanimous jury decision before a death sentence can be imposed and setting guidelines for the granting of parole.
Currently, judges in Alabama impose a death sentence so long as at least 10 of 12 jurors vote to impose such a sentence. England's House Bill 14 would allow a death sentence to be imposed only by unanimous jury vote.
“It requires a unanimous vote to convict, but it does not require a unanimous vote to sentence,” England said. “It is amazing to me that it’s easier to sentence someone to death than it is to convict them, and that is out of control.”
Last week in Decatur, Jason Michael Osborn, 44, was sentenced to death for capital murder despite two of the 12 jurors voting to instead sentence him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. In that case, Osborn refused to present argument or evidence during the sentencing phase.
Historically, judges in Alabama had very few limits on overruling a jury’s sentencing determination, a process known as judicial override. From 1976 to 2011, Alabama judges used judicial override 107 times, including 98 times when judges imposed a death sentence instead of the jury's recommendation of life imprisonment, according to the nonprofit organization Equal Justice Initiative.
In 2017, however, England, along with former State Sen. Dick Brewbaker, R-Montgomery, sponsored a bill that only allowed judges to use judicial override to impose death sentences if at least 10 of 12 jurors voted to impose a death sentence.
While he considered the 2017 bill a significant improvement to Alabama’s death sentencing laws, England said his latest bills are an effort to finish what he had originally set out to do more than five years ago.
“Now in that (2017) bill was also a unanimous jury requirement, but at that point, (because of) compromise political politics, that was taken out and we ended up just taking out judicial override (in cases of jurors failing to reach the 10-vote threshold to impose a death sentence). So I’m going back in to try to fix that problem,” England said.
In England’s latest bill, the unanimous jury requirement would also be retroactive, meaning an inmate previously sentenced to death by way of judicial override would be subject to re-sentencing.
Alabama currently has 165 inmates on death row, the third highest in the country behind Texas and Florida, respectively, despite having a significantly smaller population. Alabama is also just one of three states in which a judge can impose a death sentence without a unanimous jury decision, the other two states being Indiana and Missouri.
Parole bill
Another bill pre-filed by England, who is the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee, would target the way inmates are considered for parole, with data showing a growing racial disparity in parole grants in recent years.
House Bill 16 would create the Criminal Justice Policy Development Council, an appointed body that would develop a set of eligibility guidelines for inmates to be paroled.
Under existing law, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles uses its guidelines when considering granting an inmate’s parole “upon its own initiative,” according to state law.
This bill would instead mandate that the Board of Pardons and Paroles use the guidelines developed by the new council, or explain in its reporting reasons for deviation.
England has sponsored a number of bills over the years aimed at reforming the state’s criminal justice system.
“I don’t think it’s a shock to anybody that our criminal justice system is broken; certain elements of it are corrupt, certain current elements of it don’t work,” England said.
“The fact of the matter is, in each of these components from arrests, to prosecution, to incarceration, every step of the process is broken. So I’m just trying my best to identify problems and fix them.”
England said the current system simply “doesn’t work.”
“For us, we have no basis to believe that the decisions that the board is making are based on things that are protecting public safety,” England said.
“If it’s just arbitrary decision-making without any real qualitative assessment of the person in front of you, then how do we know that that’s the right decision? And if it is the right decision, how do we replicate it if there’s no guidelines?”
Data from the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles show a continued decline in the number of paroles approved for inmates, with 2017 and 2018 having parole grant rates of over 50%, whereas in 2020, that rate was less than 20%. The documents also show a growing racial disparity in which inmates are granted parole, with white inmates being granted parole during hearings at a rate of 24.7%, compared to just 11.5% in cases with Black inmates.
England argues it was the lack of measurable guidelines that has caused these trends, and reforming those guidelines is the best path forward to rectifying the issue, or at the very least, identifying causes for declining parole grants and racial disparities.
“There’s no benchmarks, nothing tangible for us to say what you’re doing is working or not working; also, there’s a significant racial disparity between who gets released and who doesn’t,” England said.
Rep. Jim Hill, R-Odenville, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that while he has yet to thoroughly review England’s proposed bills, his first impression of HB16 — which would establish the appointed body to set parole release guidelines — was generally positive.
“If (England’s) bill is like a standard-setting commission that sets those standards out and asks the Board of Pardons and Paroles to utilize those, or at least consider those and ... allows them to deviate from that but articulate a reason why, I basically think that’s a good idea,” Hill said.
“I think Chris England is a very bright guy, and when he does something, it’s generally well thought out and certainly deserving of being looked at and considered.”
Newly elected Rep. Ontario Tillman, D-Bessemer, also on the House Judiciary Committee, called the bills “significant,” and said he was supportive of the intent behind both HB14 and HB16.
“I definitely would agree regarding the death penalty, I do believe that you (should) need a unanimous vote to actually sentence someone to death,” Tillman said. “To convict someone you need a unanimous vote, so I think the requirement should be significantly higher when you are actually determining whether or not a person should live or die.”
Regarding the establishment of new parole guidelines, Tillman mirrored England’s belief that the current system was inadequate.
“Having the three-man panel just (give) a blanket denial and not give a reason … that’s not how we should do business in the state of Alabama,” Tillman said.
England’s bills are set for their first reading when the state Legislature convenes on March 7.
