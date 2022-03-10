The Alabama House on Wednesday gave final passage to a bill that makes fentanyl testing strips legal.
Current law makes the strips illegal drug paraphernalia. Supporters of Senate Bill 168, sponsored by Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, and Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Morris, say allowing people to test for deadly fentanyl, an opioid often combined with other drugs, will save lives.
On the House floor, Treadaway, a retired assistant police chief, said fentanyl is showing up in more overdose deaths and sometimes people don’t know it’s in the illicit drugs they’re taking.
According to Alabama Department of Public Health statistics, 1,027 Alabamians died from overdoses in 2020, and 614 of those involved the use of opioids.
The strips that detect fentanyl can be bought online or over-the-counter and cost about $1 each.
The bill now goes to the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.