Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced an emergency order requiring masks to be worn in public by those interacting within 6 feet of people of different households.
The order takes effect in Alabama on Thursday at 5 p.m. and, if not extended, expires July 31 at 5 p.m. It replaces all local ordinances requiring masks, including one that took effect this week in Decatur. Ivey said violation of the ordinance could result in a maximum $500 fine and jail time, although she said aggressive enforcement is not expected.
Ivey outlined record numbers of new Alabama COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent days.
"We're almost to the point where hospital ICUs are overwhelmed," Ivey said. "... Folks, the numbers just do not lie."
The order requires a face covering that covers the nostrils and mouth when people are within 6 feet of a person from another household in the following places:
• An indoor space open to the general public;
• A vehicle operated by a transportation service; and
• An outdoor space where 10 or more people are gathered.
The order has several exceptions.
It does not apply to children age 6 and under, or to people who have a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask.
It does not apply to those consuming food or drink, or while seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
People need not wear a mask while obtaining a service, such as medical or dental procedures, that require removal of a mask, or to people when they must remove their mask to confirm their identity.
People exercising in a gym need not wear a mask provided they maintain a 6-foot distance from people of other households. People in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction or similar body of water need not wear a mask.
Masks are not required for those "actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship," to first responders when removing a mask is necessary for a public-safety function, or to those with other job functions where wearing a mask is unsafe.
Masks are not required for those engaged in athletic activities, provided participants follow previously announced restrictions. Generally, players, coaches and spectators must not congregate within 6 feet of each other "except to the extent necessary." Otherwise, they must wear masks.
This story will be updated.
