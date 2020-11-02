MONTGOMERY — Charles Graddick is resigning effective Nov. 30 as director of the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, the governor’s office confirmed today.
Alabama Daily News first reported Graddick’s imminent departure today after multiple sources confirmed it. Later, the governor’s office responded with the letter of resignation from Graddick.
In the letter dated today, Graddick said that since his appointment “dramatic changes and transformations of the agency has been accomplished” and that the bureau “is in a much better condition today, with greatly improved morale and (a) more productive work culture.”
Graddick was appointed as director after a 2018 reform law was enacted to reshape the agency and give Gov. Kay Ivey more direct oversight. Before, the Board of Pardons and Paroles picked its own director, which led a department with vague administrative oversight. The new law gave the governor the authority to appoint the director, with confirmation by the Senate, as well as the ability to remove that person from the job.
The reform law was spurred in part after Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who was serving a life sentence and then paroled, killed three people in Guntersville in July 2018. That led Ivey to issue a moratorium on early paroles and later the state agreed to a $1 million settlement with the victims’ families.
A timeline for appointing Graddick’s replacement has not been announced.
Graddick is a former Alabama attorney general, Mobile County district attorney, gubernatorial candidate and Mobile circuit judge, and well known for his consistent tough-on-crime stance. His appointment to lead Pardons and Paroles was meant as a shakeup to a state agency that had lost confidence among many state leaders. During Graddick’s first days on the job, he placed three top staff members on leave and shortly after halted all parole hearings for two months citing concerns about victim notification.
Graddick maintained that Pardons and Paroles was not meant to help ease the prison system’s problems.
