MONTGOMERY — As it heads to the Senate after overwhelming approval in the House, some lawmakers are expressing concerns over a bill that would ban smoking tobacco and using vaping products in vehicles when children younger than 14 are present.
The House last week approved House Bill 46, by Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, in a 78-19 vote. It was amended to add the vaping prohibition and to say that smoking or vaping with children in the car is a secondary violation, not a primary reason a driver can be pulled over.
The violation comes with a fine not to exceed $100.
Hollis said she drafted the bill after riding in a vehicle with her husband while he smoked.
“I could barely breathe, and I told him that we should change that,” Hollis said. “Secondhand smoke is so harmful to kids and we want to prevent that from happening any more than it needs to.”
Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, voted against the bill and said he has concerns about government overreach.
“I don’t think it’s the government’s job to invade the privacy of your car and tell you what you can and can’t do in your car,” Sorrell said. “… The bill did nothing to address whether or not you could smoke in the home. That also seemed kind of inconsistent, but I just don’t think we need the government regulating every single thing in our life.”
Those who support the bill say it would improve child safety.
“I think it’s a good bill,” said Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison. “Children do not need smoke in their lungs.”
Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, who represents parts of Lawrence County, said he would support the bill on the Senate floor.
“I’m for that,” he said. “Anytime a child doesn't have the opportunity to make their own decisions and the parents have the windows rolled up with any type of vape smoke, cigarette smoke in the car, I think it's bad for you.”
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, supported Hollis’ bill and said minors need to be protected from harmful secondhand smoke.
“There’s no doubt about the fact that secondhand smoke is harmful and you’ve got children who are not old enough to make those decisions,” McCutcheon said. “They are depending on the people who are taking care of them to make good decisions for their health and future, and sometimes, people won’t do that.”
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website, there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at an increased risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, acute respiratory infections, ear problems, severe asthma and reduced lung function.
Hollis' bill now goes to the Senate Health Committee. The chairman, Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, said he doesn't know when the bill will be on the committee's agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.