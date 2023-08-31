MONTGOMERY (AP) — A Huntsville legislator has agreed to plead guilty to a felony voter fraud charge that he used a fraudulent address to run for office in a district where he did not live, according to an agreement filed Thursday.

Clinton Herbert
Clinton Herbert

How are republicans not outraged by this atrocity? They were so vocal and distructive by storming the White House, because they were told the election was stolen without proof. Now, they really steal an election, cover it up by saying nothing when they knew, and disregard it as a concern no matter what party is involved. Republicans are shameful pieces of s***.

J. T.

Ah, there's that voter fraud Republicans are always going on about. Lol

