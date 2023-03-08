MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday used her annual State of the State address to call an anticipated special session on pandemic relief funds and propose one-time tax rebates of up to $400 per taxpayer and $800 for families.
Ivey, who is beginning her final full term in office, addressed lawmakers on the opening night of the 2023 legislative session where key issues include how to use the state's remaining pandemic relief funds as well as a $2.8 billion education budget surplus. Ivey's proposal for the $2.8 billion budget surplus includes the one-time rebates.
"A paycheck does not go as far as it did two years ago. That's why I am calling on you to put nearly a billion dollars back into the hands of hardworking, taxpaying Alabamians through one-time rebates," Ivey told lawmakers. Legislative leaders have already discussed rebates, but Ivey's proposal is larger than some of the initial proposals.
The governor outlined an agenda for the legislative session that also included 2% pay raises for teachers, seeking to raise starting salaries to be the highest in the Southeast by the end of her term, mandatory kindergarten before starting first grade, and more start-up money for charter schools.
Democratic legislative leaders said Ivey could better help working families by removing the state 4% grocery tax on food or expanding Medicaid to cover working poor families.
"They would also like to see the removal of the grocery tax where they're being hit the hardest right now, being able to survive. These are necessity items that we're talking about," Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democrat from Huntsville, said.
Lawmakers returned to Montgomery on Tuesday with a focus on how to use the state's remaining $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act — the sweeping $1.9 trillion relief plan approved by Congress to help the country climb out of the coronavirus crisis. Ivey called a special session, which will begin today, to isolate the issue.
"This is not 'free money,' and we must invest these one-time funds wisely. ... I commit to the people of Alabama we will once again take a smart approach and put it towards major and needed endeavors like expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our health care — including telemedicine," Ivey said.
Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore said more disagreements have emerged over the funds "because it's the last batch."
"It has been impossible for us to satisfy everybody. We have been successful at making everyone mad," Albritton said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, a Republican from Jasper, said he believes lawmakers have a "good starting place" with a planned focus of water and sewer projects, broadband expansion and healthcare needs. He said a personal priority for him is also to establish an avenue for grants for local pandemic-related needs that lawmakers want funded.
"One of the attitudes that we've had from the beginning is making sure that we're using these funds — one-time funds — for things that really will make a difference long into the future as an investment for the people of Alabama," Reed said.
He said water and sewer projects, for example, "will still be serving members in those communities" for decades to come.
The American Rescue Plan steered $2.1 billion to Alabama. Alabama lawmakers used the first half of the funds for water and sewer projects, broadband expansion and healthcare costs, as well as a controversial prison construction plan. Lawmakers in 2021 approved the plan to use $400 million of the relief funds to help build two super-size prisons, brushing off criticism from congressional Democrats that the money was not intended for such projects.
The governor's education agenda also included what she called "meaningful discussions on school choice."
Ivey said she is seeking start-up funds for more charter schools and improvements to the state charter school law and to the Alabama Accountability Act, which gives tax credits to fund private school scholarships. "These actions will allow more charter schools to form and to ensure high quality education and ultimately … create more choices for parents," Ivey said.
However, some lawmakers are seeking more sweeping changes. Republican Sen Larry Stutts of Tuscumbia said he plans to introduce legislation to give parents about $6,000 through education savings accounts to pay for private schools, home schooling or other education alternatives.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.