Gov. Kay Ivey today issued an emergency COVID-19 order that extends the mask requirement to Oct. 2 but ends the prohibition on self-service by customers at drink stations, buffets and salad bars.
"Folks, I understand you don't want to wear the mask. I don't either," Ivey said at a news conference this morning. "I wish we didn't have to wear masks, but we have seen significant drops in our hospitalizations and daily positive COVID-19 numbers, and I have no doubt this is a result of our mask ordinance. Wearing a mask is simply the right thing to do."
The previous order had been set to expire Monday. Except for the expiration date and the loosening of self-serve restrictions, the order is identical to one she issued July 15.
Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said they are concerned about how the Labor Day weekend will affect COVID-19 numbers that generally have been declining in recent weeks.
"Next weekend, with Labor Day, has the opportunity to cause a lot of spread if people aren't careful," Harris said. "So we really want people to pay attention and do the right thing."
Harris also emphasized the importance of all people 6 months old and above getting flu shots.
"It is really important, as we have flu and COVID-19 circulating in our communities, that we have as many people protected as possible," Harris said.
While self-service will be allowed beginning Monday at 5 p.m. at drink stations, buffets and salad bars, establishments with these features must have a designated employee who ensures customers maintain a 6-foot distance from each other and offer hand sanitizer to customers using the self-serve features.
The order continues to require a face covering that covers the nostrils and mouth when people are within 6 feet of a person from another household in the following places:
• Schools "to the greatest extent practicable," for employees and students in second grade or above;
• An indoor space open to the general public;
• A vehicle operated by a transportation service; and
• An outdoor space where 10 or more people are gathered.
The order has several exceptions.
It does not apply to children age 6 and under, or to people who have a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask.
It does not apply to those consuming food or drink, or while seated at a restaurant to eat or drink.
People need not wear a mask while obtaining a service, such as medical or dental procedures, that requires removal of a mask, or when they must have their face visible to confirm their identity for security purposes.
People exercising in a gym need not wear a mask provided they maintain a 6-foot distance from people of other households. People in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction or similar body of water need not wear a mask.
Masks are not required for those "actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship," to first responders when removing a mask is necessary for a public-safety function, or to those with other job functions where wearing a mask is unsafe.
Masks are not required for those engaged in athletic activities, provided participants follow previously announced restrictions. Generally, players, coaches and spectators must not congregate within 6 feet of each other "except to the extent necessary." Otherwise, they must wear masks.
The order issued today also continues the requirement that retail stores and indoor entertainment venues have no more than a 50% occupancy rate, and that restaurants, bars and breweries have 6 feet between tables, with no more than eight people seated at a table.
It also continues the prohibition on visitors at hospitals and long-term care facilities "except for compassionate care situations such as maternity, end-of-life, and support for persons with disabilities, as well as any other situation where the presence of a caregiver would facilitate appropriate care."
In a statement issued after the news conference, Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, praised the extension of the mask order.
“Over the past week, hospitals have begun to see a decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, clearly a result of the increased use of masks and social distancing,” he said. "... The decrease in cases we’ve experienced is evidence that masks work to save lives and can help keep businesses and schools open.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health today reported 668 new COVID-19 cases, below the seven-day average of new cases per day of 759. Twenty-five COVID-19 deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 1,990.
Morgan County added 25 new confirmed cases today, Limestone added 21 and Lawrence County added five. Twenty-five Morgan County residents have died of the disease. Twenty-one Limestone County residents have died of COVID-19, and five Lawrence County residents have died of the virus.
