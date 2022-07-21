Gov. Kay Ivey has rejected a request by two Huntsville Democratic lawmakers that she call a special session to change Alabama's abortion law.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and Rep. Laura Hall spoke at a news conference Sunday at the Madison County Courthouse to seek changes in the 2019 abortion law, which went into effect in June when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“As men — as legislators — we should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Daniels said. “This is an issue that I’m not willing to ignore.”
He said the current law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, and though he said he offered an amendment on the House floor to make these exceptions before the bill was passed, it was voted down.
Hall said, “The current law has far-reaching negative impacts on women in Alabama: socially, psychologically and economically."
She supported Daniels’ call for a special session, though Ivey’s office says that’s not going to happen.
“There will not be a special session on the 2019 Alabama Human Life Protection Act,” said Gina Maiola, communications director for Ivey’s office. “Governor Ivey has made her position on this clear, and that is that she wanted to see this 2019 law enacted.”
Daniels acknowledged that Republicans, who control the Legislature and Governor's Office, support the abortion law. “Standing tall for the unborn” was a major part of the House Republican Caucus’ agenda for the 2022 legislative session.
“I’ve not seen any action — anyone even discussing the issue or talking about wanting to go into session right away,” Daniels said of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl opposed the idea of a special session, saying Alabama is a “pro-life state.”
“A special session to repeal Alabama’s pro-life laws would be incredibly disrespectful to the people of Alabama,” Wahl said. “They made their opinion clear with the state constitutional amendment passed in 2018.”
That amendment affirms "it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Wahl said Democrats should respect the ideas about abortion carried by the majority of the state’s citizens and “support the people of Alabama.”
Both Daniels and Hall brought up Alabama’s high infant and maternal mortality rates during the news conference.
The latest statistics from the state health department show that in 2016, 36 mothers died within a year of giving birth. The department found that in 42% of those deaths, mental health played a role.
Daniels asked attendees at the conference to consider the impacts of having to carry a child to term on a woman’s mental health.
"It's time for us to stand up as Alabamians and push back on any extremism that impacts the lives of women and women's health in the state," Daniels said.
The state health department reported in 2021 that Alabama’s infant mortality rate for 2020 was 7 deaths per 1,000 live births, above the national average of 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020.
“As a physician, I know without a doubt that people will die as a result of this law,” Dr. Sanithia Williams, OB-GYN at Alabama Women’s Wellness Center in Huntsville, told the audience at the news conference Sunday. “Abortion care is normal, safe and essential health care. Receiving or providing this care should not be criminalized.”
