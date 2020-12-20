MONTGOMERY — An extensive report from Gov. Kay Ivey's study group on gambling policy released on Friday says that if all forms of gambling were allowed in the state, Alabama could see up to $700 million in annual revenue and as many as 19,000 new jobs.
“Gambling will work in Alabama and we feel that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages in that endeavor,” said former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, who chaired the study group, at a news conference announcing the report.
The study group was established by executive order in February to examine existing gambling policy and enforcement, as well as the potential costs and benefits of legalizing various activities, so the Legislature could use the findings in crafting proposals. Each year, lawmakers grapple over the gambling issue — from existing slot machine casinos at dog tracks and tribal lands to lottery and table games — but never reach a consensus.
Ivey said she hoped a thorough report with conclusive findings could elevate the debate.
“After initial discussions with them regarding their report, I believe their research will be pivotal as gambling policies are being considered, debated and potentially voted on,” Ivey said in a statement.
The 876-page report discusses the possible forms of gambling that could be allowed in the state; the economic, social, political and other benefits of allowing gambling; the costs to the state; and the regulatory structure and practices the state should adopt to maximize benefits.
The group estimates that a lottery could each year bring in $200 million to $300 million in state revenue, with casinos bringing in $300 million to $400 million and sports betting adding another $10 million. Alabama is one of five states without a lottery.
The report doesn’t address the legal issues surrounding existing casinos at dog tracks or give recommendations on a compact between the state and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which operates three casinos statewide. Indian casinos are regulated by the National Indian Gaming Commission and are restricted from expanding their offerings beyond what the state allows without a compact.
Some potential financial drawbacks the report mentions if gambling were expanded could include government-sponsored addiction treatment, prevention and education services costs; societal family, economic, and judicial costs; and displaced tax revenue costs.
The report estimates over 66,000 Alabamians could develop a gambling disorder.
Joe Godfrey, executive director of the anti-gambling Alabama Citizens Action Program (ALCAP), said pro-gambling forces always underestimate the costs and over-promise on the benefits of their games.
"All taxpayers will be affected when taxes have to be raised to cover the lost income and revenue that always results from expanded gambling," Godfrey wrote in an email to ALCAP members Friday. "Legalized gambling, whether in the form of a state-sponsored lottery or state-sanctioned casinos, or a combination of the two, has failed to raise the standard of living in every state where it has been initiated."
A poll commissioned by the Governor's Office found that 67% of Alabamians generally support expanding gambling in the state while 28.8% oppose it and 4.2% aren't sure.
The study group recommends that a single independent authority be the regulator, administrator and enforcer of state rules. The report suggests a board of trustees that is appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate would be the regulating body for gambling.
The study group did not offer a recommendation on what the new gambling revenue should be spent on but does note that over half of states with a lottery use it to fund education initiatives.
Strange said after surveying other states, the most beneficial situations for lottery revenue have come from only funding a few specific initiatives.
“Some of the more successful situations have only three or four uses of those monies,” Strange said. “If you try to nickel and dime to fill holes in general funds, that’s generally not successful.”
Ultimately, the report lays out five options for the state: Do nothing, prohibit gambling but create a state body to enforce existing laws, allow a lottery only, allow a lottery and limited gambling, or allow full expansion of gambling.
A constitutional amendment would be necessary to start a state lottery. Since the next general election isn’t until November 2022, legislation surrounding a lottery wouldn’t need to be taken up during the upcoming regular session, which begins Feb. 2.
