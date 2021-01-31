MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey's priorities for the legislative session beginning Tuesday include pay raises for teachers and state employees in the next fiscal year, updating economic development incentives and protecting businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19.
In an interview last week, Ivey said her state budget proposals, which are set to be presented to lawmakers this week, will include the pay raises in both the General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets.
"I'm going to propose a 2% (cost of living) increase for state employees and for teachers," Ivey said.
Some legislative leaders have signaled they are open to considering the increases.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who chairs the Senate education budget committee, said he and House education budget chairman Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, have discussed targeted pay increases for teachers involved in professional development and to attract more STEM teachers.
“We cannot compete with the private sector when it comes to truly certified STEM qualified individuals, so to attract them, what do you have to do? You have to pay them,” Orr said.
House General Fund budget chairman Steve Clouse also said state employee pay raises are a possibility in fiscal 2022, which begins in October.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Ivey will not give her usual State of the State address in a crowded Capitol chamber. Instead, she'll deliver the message via live video Tuesday.
"It'll just be me and the camera here in the State Capitol, so it will be an unusual State of the State in that regard," Ivey said. "I'll use the State of the State to touch on issues and to thank the people of Alabama for responding in such a positive fashion with COVID."
Ivey said her top priorities for the session are passing unfinished business from last session. That includes the updates to economic development incentive laws and limiting the liability of businesses and other organizations to COVID-19 related lawsuits, as well as preventing Alabamians from being taxed for federal coronavirus relief funds.
"Those are going to be the priorities for the first two weeks, and we'll take up other issues as we go along," she said.
Another priority for Ivey in the legislative session will be expanding broadband access across the state. She noted that Mississippi-based telecommunications company C Spire on Thursday announced a $1 billion investment over the next three years in Alabama and Mississippi.
The project will provide ultra-fast, all-fiber broadband services to over 200,000 homes and businesses by 2025 in the two states, C Spire said.
In Alabama, C Spire has plans to deliver all-fiber gigabit service in over two dozen Alabama markets.
C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the investment is expected to generate at least 250 new direct jobs in Alabama.
Continuing to fund more mental health initiatives is another priority for Ivey, including more money for the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.
“Lurleen Wallace was a friend and mentor and she started the emphasis on mental health, (and) I would like our administration to continue that engagement,” Ivey said.
Three new mental health crisis centers are scheduled to start operations later this year after Ivey and the Legislature appropriated $18 million in this year's General Fund.
When asked if she has promised legislators that she will call a special session if this regular session is again cut short by COVID-19, Ivey said “we’ll just have to read the tea leaves.”
