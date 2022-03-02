When the state’s record $2.7 billion General Fund budget was approved in the Senate last week, there was one no vote.
The 2023 spending proposal has a lot of good things in it, Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, said, but his dissenting vote was about a few things not in it, including money to fund additional circuit and district judgeships in Madison County and other growing parts of the state.
“I feel like I’m stuck between two rocks here,” Givhan said. “So voting no on the budgets is a small gesture on my part to say everyone is not OK with this.”
One of those rocks is Jefferson County and its well-stacked legislative delegation. Still the largest county in the state, Jefferson County has more judges than it needs, according to the judicial reallocation commission created in a 2017 law.
The other rock is a refusal by some fiscal conservative budget leaders in the state to pony up millions of dollars for more judges for Madison County when they say Jefferson County has too many.
“We have to come up with a comprehensive way of handling judges,” Givhan said. “Just to continue the status quo is wearing thin with me.”
If they wanted to, Givhan said, his colleagues could put more judges where they’re needed.
“… We could take some of those funds, swallow hard, leave Jefferson County alone and go fund some new judgeships.”
Senate General Fund budget committee chairman Sen. Greg Albritton said lawmakers have already acted on the judge issue and the 2017 law needs to be applied.
“I think it’s a judicial issue, not a legislative issue,” he said recently.
Five years ago, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored legislation to establish a Judicial Resource Allocation Commission, chaired by the Alabama chief justice, to identify areas of the state where judges are needed and where there are more than needed for the caseload.
The law also says that when a sitting judge retires or dies, the commission “shall have 30 days to determine whether to reallocate such judgeship to another district or circuit.”
No circuit or district judgeships have been reallocated since the law went into effect. Chief Justice Tom Parker told Alabama Daily News that even if the Judicial Resources Allocation Commission were able to reallocate all judgeships that need to be reallocated, there would still be a need for additional new judgeships in Alabama.
"Currently, there is a need for 12 additional circuit judgeships and eight additional district judgeships in Alabama," Parker said. "The language in the Judicial Resources Allocation Commission Act is very limiting. A judgeship may only be reallocated when a vacancy occurs due to the death, retirement, removal, or resignation of a judge. Additionally, only one judgeship can be reallocated from any judicial circuit in a two-year period."
Orr said last week the commission is not working as intended.
“And that leaves a county like Madison County in the lurch,” Orr said. “I think politically there’s an unfortunate squabble about Jefferson County not wanting to lose any of their judgeships, that revenue funding them, to high-growth areas.”
Jefferson County’s legislative delegation is large, diverse and powerful, totaling 24 Democrat and Republican lawmakers. In the Senate alone, it includes longtime Democrat leader Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, and Rules Chair Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills.
Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said if judges are needed in areas of the state, the Legislature should fund them without taking seats away from his county.
“I would support finding ways to do that,” Smitherman said. “…But I haven’t heard any argument for why judgeships should be taken away from Jefferson County."
