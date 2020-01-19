MONTGOMERY — A bill by Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, would require Alabama day care facilities to call a child’s guardian if the child is not at the center by 9:30 a.m.
Wood said the goal is to prevent deaths if parents mistakenly leave their children in their cars.
“People get caught up in their busy lifestyle nowadays, and sometimes one parent isn’t accustomed to bringing their child to day care and then they get to work and leave the child in the back seat,” Wood said. “That has happened over and over again, and that’s what happened here.”
The Cash Edwin Jordan Act, is named after an 11-month-old boy who died after being left in the back seat of a car with his twin sister in Oxford last year. Their father forgot to take them to day care before going to work, according to media reports. They were left in the car for several hours.
“I had been watching this issue for the last several years, and it’s always in the summertime, there is always a child somewhere that is killed being left in a hot car,” Wood said.
According to the National Safety Council, nationwide 51 children died in 2019 after being left in hot cars. Three were in Alabama.
Wood said this law would apply to all day care facilities in the state, even private ones, and should be relatively easy to implement.
“Say you have a day care with 20 kids, how many are actually going to be out?” Wood said. “Probably only one or two. All they have to do is call them and if they’ve used all the numbers they have and haven’t reached anyone, then they’ve done all they can do.”
Wood also hopes parents who have a sick child would call ahead to let day cares know of the absence.
Angie Talley, owner of Angie’s Tender Care in Moulton, said she favors the bill, but it could mean hiring personnel and higher rates for her customers.
“If it is made mandatory, we’d have to do more record-keeping to show we made the calls,” she said. “Sometimes we have a teacher or two call in sick, and I have to move teachers around and do the extra work myself. That would leave nobody in the office to make these calls. I’d likely have to hire a part-time person to help with the extra responsibility.”
Talley said her day care handles about 60 children with nine employees.
“If the law saved one life, that would be a great thing,” she said. “We’ve never had anything like that happen in Moulton, but that’s certainly not saying it won’t happen.”
A state law passed last year also tried to address hot car deaths. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Holley, R-Elba, gives criminal immunity to anyone who breaks into a car in order to rescue a child or disabled person from unsafe conditions, including excessive heat.
The law requires someone entering a car to first call a public safety official and explain the situation. The person is also required to wait near the car with the child until first responders arrive.
Some car companies have already taken steps to include “rear-seat reminder systems” that go off when a person leaves his or her car as a reminder to check the back seats.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers announced last year that members would equip nearly 100% of passenger cars and trucks sold in the U.S. with rear-seat reminder systems by model-year 2025, according to Forbes.
