MONTGOMERY — At least one member of the Alabama Senate committee that approved a bill opponents claim takes state animal abuse laws backward said he wants to see the legislation die.
“My goal right now is to not let this come up on the floor,” said Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, whose district includes much of Lawrence County.
Senate Bill 196 says those who file animal abuse complaints that aren't substantiated can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor. It also puts responsibility for most abuse investigations on the Alabama Department of Agriculture and allows money raised by nonprofit animal groups to go toward the fees abusers must pay.
A co-sponsor on the bill, Sen. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, said it was designed to protect farmers, particularly cattle ranchers, from bogus claims of abuse. Sessions is on the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.
"My main concern is protecting agriculture in this state and keeping groups like the humane society and PETA out of the agriculture business," Sessions said. "They sure love to insert themselves, and I don’t appreciate it. As a farmer myself, I don’t appreciate it."
Senate leadership has signaled that it is unlikely the bill as currently written will get a vote. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he's asked the Senate rules chairman, the gatekeeper between bills and floor votes, to put a hold on this one.
“I've got a lot of animal rights folks in my district that have called me," he said. "... That bill, for right now, is not moving anywhere."
Senate Bill 196 is sponsored by Sen. Jack Williams, R-Mobile, and would allow for criminal penalties for those who submit frivolous complaints alleging an animal enterprise has engaged in animal cruelty. The definition of animal enterprise includes "any person regularly deriving any revenue from any animal-related business, charity, or organization."
The 12-page bill says convicted abusers have to pay for the impounding, feeding and veterinary care of the animals taken from them. It also says any money raised by nonprofits for those animals' care can be deducted from what the abuser owes.
Sessions said he doesn't expect the bill to gain any traction this session.
"I don’t think it will go anywhere this year, but it gives us a kind of starting point and a talking point," Sessions said.
Sessions said he wants to make sure those checking animal abuse claims are people who understand livestock production.
"I think the gist of the legislation was to make sure that the agriculture department is the one who goes out and sees if these animals are being mistreated and if not people should not be filing complaints because they really don’t know what they’re doing," Sessions said.
Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate said the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries was not consulted in the writing of Williams' bill and it would rather stay out of any further involvement with the legislation.
The bill says an investigating agency that finds alleged animal abuse may give the animal enterprise 10 business days to correct the alleged abuse and only the individual animals demonstrated to the court as being in danger of "imminent death or severe physical injury" may be subject to seizure.
It was passed out of the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry committee last week with an 8-1 vote.
Gudger said he would have expressed his concerns on the bill at the meeting, but the vote had already been taken before he got there.
“We tried to voice our opinion but I didn’t even get to because they ran through it in the meeting before I could even get there,” Gudger said. “As a member of the agriculture committee, I was very displeased and upset by that.”
Gudger says the bill would not protect animals in the state and has the potential to hurt animal shelters and humane societies across the state who deal with animal cruelty complaints.
“Some of the shelters I talked to in Montgomery would have to shut down if this bill passes,” Gudger said. “It would be a mass exodus of shelters leaving the state because they might be under criminal penalty by just reporting there was cruelty to a dog or animal.”
Anne Caldwell, CEO of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, said she is concerned that the bill would hurt those reporting abuse claims in good faith.
