MONTGOMERY — State legislative leaders said they were pleased with the progress made in passing three high-priority bills, but anticipate more debate when the session resumes Tuesday over proposed amendments to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
“What we’ve gotten done over these last two weeks is phenomenal," said House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia. "We’ve even done better than I thought we would."
Three priority bills — renewing and revamping economic development incentives, untaxing COVID-19 relief funds and providing limited liability to businesses, schools and organizations from COVID-19 related lawsuits — all passed in short order and have been signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Increased safety precautions, including limiting public access to the Statehouse, will still be in place when legislators come back, McCutcheon said, but there could be a loosening of restrictions as time moves on.
“We’re trying to move in a direction where maybe we could make some changes to allow more people to be involved in the process,” McCutcheon said.
The House and Senate experienced some technical difficulties with live-streaming capabilities and the House’s virtual voting system for members not in the chamber also had glitches, but McCutcheon said those issues hadn’t caused any major problems.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said solid progress was made at the start of the session.
“Alabamians expect these kinds of results from their representatives in the Legislature, and we have delivered,” Reed said.
McCutcheon said he fully expects members to return after the scheduled weeklong break and has not heard of any more members testing positive for COVID-19 since the session started.
Members may choose to be tested again with a rapid COVID-19 test when they return to the Statehouse on Tuesday.
During the first week of session, one House member tested positive. The lawmaker and a clerk who worked with the member were quarantined. McCutcheon said that the member, who was not identified, has not experienced severe symptoms related to the virus.
McCutcheon said some of the bills he expects to tackle when they come back will concern prisons or criminal justice, state agency policies, economic development, voting rights and proposals on enforcement of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
“We’ve got a lot of work out there still to do,” McCutcheon said.
McCutcheon said House members have an “appetite” for tackling gambling legislation but didn't say what he thinks of proposed legislation on the topic.
“I think members in the House are in a wait-and-see mode,” McCutcheon said. “They’re wanting to see exactly what we’re working with.”
When it comes to legislation concerning the Memorial Preservation Act, McCutcheon wouldn’t say whether he supports any particular legislation.
“When you listen to county commissions and municipal governments, they’ve been put in a difficult position in trying to figure out what they do to protect the monument," McCutcheon said. "Do they have a place to move the monument to? Many of the governments didn’t want to destroy the monuments for historical perspective, then you’ve got the archives department that’s involved in this discussion as well.
“There are a lot of moving parts here and before you start speculating on what you would or wouldn’t do we need to let the process work.”
One bill from Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, would allow local communities to remove unwanted statues, including Confederate statues, and place them at the Confederate Memorial Park or another public site. It was moved to a subcommittee last Wednesday.
Another bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, would increase the fines in the legislation from a one-time $25,000 fee to a $10,000 daily fee for elected officials or institutions for every day a monument is removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.