Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, the next speaker of the Alabama House, announced this week his planned appointments to some high-profile House committees.
Ledbetter was selected earlier this month by a majority of his 76 GOP colleagues in the 105-member House to lead the chamber. The official vote among the entire body will take place in January. As speaker, Ledbetter can appoint committee chairpersons.
He’s tapped Rep. Joe Lovvorn, R-Auburn, as chair of the Rules Committee, which selects the House’s daily agenda of bills. Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, will continue to chair the House education budget committee, a position he’s held since 2021. Rep. Jim Hill, R-Moody, will continue to lead the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, will chair the House General Fund Budget committee. Reynolds replaces Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, who has led that committee for multiple terms. Clouse ran this year against Ledbetter for the speaker spot. Reynolds, elected in 2018, served on the budget-writing committee in the previous term. As a former Huntsville police chief and city administrator, he has experience managing large budgets.
“I am confident that each of these members will serve our state well and invite new ideas and fresh perspectives to the committees they chair,” Ledbetter said Wednesday in a written statement. “All of them possess unique skills, talents, experiences, and abilities that make them uniquely qualified to chair the committees they will be assigned to lead.”
Last week, Ledbetter said he plans to keep on former Rep. Mark Tuggle of Alexander City as his office’s chief of staff. Tuggle held the same position under Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, in the last term.
“Mark was an outstanding legislator during his time in the Alabama House, and he has proven himself to be an equally talented chief of staff under Speaker McCutcheon,” Ledbetter said.
The newly chosen members of the Legislature will meet in January for an organizational session, where Ledbetter is expected to officially be elected speaker. The regular session begins in March.
Any changes in the House’s 28 other committees haven’t yet been announced. Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, will be majority leader and Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, will be speaker pro tem.
Leadership in the Alabama Senate has not yet released committee assignments for the upcoming term.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.