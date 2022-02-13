A bill that would significantly increase the allowable weight on logging trucks and provide tax credits that would benefit loggers has some county commissions and a local lawmaker concerned about damage to roads and bridges.
“It’s a license to tear up roads for one industry,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, of Senate Bill 157. “It’s the same license to tear up bridges or to aid in the premature destruction of rural bridges.”
The bill, which has 16 Senate sponsors, also provides that individuals and corporations can obtain tax credits by donating money to nonprofit “logging support organizations,” which could in turn use the money for portable scales or onboard scales for use on logging trucks and for rural bridge-repair grants.
The tax credits, which could be as high as $25 million per year statewide, would effectively reduce revenue for the Educational Trust Fund by the amount of the credits, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
“The worst part about it is that they want to steal money from the Education Trust Fund to solve their problem. That is absolutely reprehensible,” Orr said.
Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Sheffield, is one of the co-sponsors. He said the financial assistance allowing loggers to have onboard scales would have the benefit of helping them to stay within the increased weight limits.
“… It makes it financially feasible for the loggers to have a reimbursement for buying onboard scales for their logging trucks,” he said.
Stutts said trucks without onboard scales are more likely to be overweight.
“I’m not for tearing up the local roads, but I’m for trying to make it accurate,” he said. “The loggers aren’t wanting to tear up the roads. They’re just wanting to haul their product to market.”
The Limestone County Commission this week voted 4-0 for a resolution opposing the bill.
The resolution, recommended by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, says “any detriment to the county road and bridge system not only increases the financial burden on the local taxpayers who fund the system but also endangers the safety of the citizens who daily depend on the system.”
Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, said the stakes are high.
“One (destroyed) bridge in this county would devastate us financially,” he said.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool said the commission is “definitely against” the increased weight limit included in the legislation.
“It’s a no-brainer. It will tear up our roads even more than they are,” Pool said. “There’s no telling how much road repairs will cost us if this thing is passed. District 2 roads are already in horrible shape.”
Ray Long, chairman of the Morgan County Commission, said his commission does not oppose the bill.
“We have loggers who live in this county, and we would not want to do anything to hinder anybody’s life and ability to make a living,” he said. “We anticipate they will work with us and not tear up our roads. They live here and want good roads, too. They’ve always worked with us on this.”
The bill would increase the total weight for a five-axle logging truck to 84,400 pounds, and for a six-axle truck to 90,400 pounds, provided the weight on any one axle does not exceed 23,400 pounds.
Under current law, the maximum allowable weight is based on the number of axles and the distance between the first and last axles on the truck, according to Hunter Daws, project manager in the Limestone County engineering department.
“If they have 16 feet between the first and last axle of the vehicle, now they would be (limited) to 58,000 pounds on the overall weight of the vehicle. This bill would actually exempt them from that,” he said.
Absent a special permit, the maximum allowable weight of a loaded truck under current law — regardless of the number of axles or the distance between axles — is 84,000 pounds, and the maximum weight per axle is 20,000 pounds.
Daws said under current law logging trucks are allowed to exceed the specified weight limit by 10%.
"The bill is still giving them that 10% wiggle room, just as it was beforehand," he said. "Their 90,400 pounds will actually allow them to be at like 99,000 pounds."
