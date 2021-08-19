MONTGOMERY — Limestone County Correctional Facility would be renovated or rebuilt, but not closed under draft legislation hammered out over the summer by lawmakers and Gov. Kay Ivey's administration to fix the state's prisons.
Officials aren’t talking publicly about the details, but Ivey said she’s “encouraged” by the work done so far.
A draft bill calls for new and renovated prison infrastructure over a 10-year period.
“While there has yet to be a final plan in terms of legislation, I’m encouraged by the progress being made from the ongoing discussions with the Legislative leadership,” Ivey told Alabama Daily News in a written statement. "... I’m extremely hopeful they are on the right track, and I am encouraged by their holistic approach to this issue.”
The new draft lists sites for the new facilities that are different from those proposed by the private developers under Ivey’s scuttled lease plan.
The potential three-phase, 10-year timeline calls for:
• One male prison and one female prison on state-owned land in Elmore County, and a second male prison on state-owned land in Escambia County. Part of the new Elmore County men’s prison would be designated for mental health care and substance abuse addiction treatment.
• The renovation “or, if necessary, the demolition and reconstruction,” of existing men’s prisons in Limestone and Jefferson counties and Barbour or Bullock counties.
• The option of constructing a third men's prison if deemed necessary based on the population of existing facilities.
The draft also calls for the lease or purchase of the Perry County Correctional Facility to facilitate work release and other rehabilitative and re-entry efforts aimed at reducing recidivism. The Perry County facility is privately owned and currently empty.
The bill does not include dollar amounts, but state leaders said a significant amount of American Rescue Plan dollars allocated to the state could be used, lessening the amount that would need to be borrowed. Using that federal money would allow work to begin sooner. Officials are still figuring out how much of the federal money can be used on prisons.
The Alabama Corrections Institution Authority would be authorized to issue multiple bonds throughout the phases, according to the draft that does not include dollar amounts.
The bonds would be repaid first through ADOC’s current appropriations and savings from shuttering and selling or leasing existing outdated facilities, including rent or sale proceeds of the Kilby prison site in Montgomery.
The draft bill also lists a portion of a one mill tax currently allocated to the Alabama Department of Human Resources as a possible “second priority security” if the ADOC appropriations and savings aren’t adequate to repay the bond. A “third priority security” is revenue from a 10% tax on “all spirituous or vinous liquors.”
That revenue currently goes toward the state’s Public Welfare Trust Fund, the major operating fund of the Department of Human Resources.
These revenue pledges are last resort funding that would only be reached if the appropriations made to ADOC are not sufficient to service the bonds.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said Ivey’s office and legislative leadership have been “working together on finding a comprehensive plan to address this decades-long issue.”
Lawmakers early this year balked at Ivey’s plan to lease three new men’s prisons from private builders for nearly $3 billion over 30 years. That plan crumbled in June.
Asked about the draft, a spokeswoman for ADOC said the department is committed to serving as a helpful resource to legislative leadership and the governor’s office.
“At this time, we are focused on answering any questions they ask of us, providing background information and data as requested, and participating in their ongoing discussions as appropriate,” said Kristi Simpson, ADOC’s deputy to the chief of staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.