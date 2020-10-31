MONTGOMERY — The little girl who gained Alabama internet fame by dressing as Gov. Kay Ivey for Halloween got to meet the real governor on Friday.
Cate McGriff, a 9-year-old from Rainbow City, wore her “spot on” costume to the Capitol and visited with Ivey, who was also dressed in the classic red pantsuit, Auburn mask and flat shoes. Ivey gifted McGriff an official lapel pin and even a stuffed dog that looks like her own “Missy.”
The governor’s office reached out to McGriff’s parents this week after a photo of the costume went viral.
According to the governor’s office, Ivey told McGriff the story of how as a student, she once visited the office of then-Gov. Lurleen Wallace, the state’s first woman governor, and took a picture behind her desk. That story was featured in a campaign ad during Ivey’s 2018 race.
Following in her footsteps, McGriff did the same on Friday.
When asked what she would do if she were the real governor, Cate said she would open up a new Chick-fil-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.