MONTGOMERY — Among the bills that were discussed but ultimately failed in the legislative session that ended Thursday night were proposals for school choice expansion, a lottery and expanded gambling.
This was Sen. Del Marsh’s last session, and the long-time GOP Senate leader pushed bills to allow state funding to follow students to private schools and home schools and to increase public funding of charter schools.
Though Marsh, R-Anniston, won’t be returning to the Statehouse, he said the demand for more school choice isn’t going away.
“Parents want more choice, and that is going to show up in the coming years,” he said. “It’s going to happen. The question is, how quickly will it happen.”
Democrats largely opposed the school choice proposals brought by Republicans.
“We remain committed to standing up and improving the quality of public education,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville. “Let’s fix the system that is working for many Alabamians and make it work for all Alabamians.”
Lawmakers flirted with multiple proposals for a statewide lottery and expanded gambling, but never committed enough to get to floor votes.
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, who has sponsored multiple gambling and lottery bills in recent sessions, did not comment on carrying one next session.
“One person carrying the same bill may not be an asset,” Albritton said. “I made all the pertinent, important arguments that are there, and I think I’ve been heard … .”
Also, a bill to allow people with unpaid traffic fines to keep their driver’s licenses died at the end of the session without a House vote. It had bipartisan support from legislators who said restoring licenses will allow people to get back to work and help the state’s economy. But the bill was opposed by the Alabama attorney general.
One controversial bill the Senate didn’t take up on the last day of the session banned “divisive concepts” in state education and agency training. The bill was similar to others in Republican-controlled states and banned certain discussions about race and gender, including that anyone should feel “a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder” due to race.
The Alabama Senate also failed to vote on a House-passed bill that would require 5-year-olds to attend kindergarten or take a placement test before entering kindergarten.
