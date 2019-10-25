The leader of the state Senate says changing Alabama's elected school board to an appointed commission would improve education, but a current board member says the switch would endanger the Education Trust Fund.
A constitutional amendment vote that would change the state school board governance structure will be on the March 3 ballot, along with the primary elections.
“This is tough, I get it,” Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said. “I’m asking the people of this state, including myself, to go from an elected board to an appointed board, but I just don’t come up with that idea because I think it sounds good. I look at what every state in this country is doing today, and we are only one of six other states that still have an elected board.”
If the amendment is approved, the education commission would be made up of selections by the governor who are then confirmed by the Senate.
One state school board member, Jackie Zeigler, R-Mobile, recently launched her own formal campaign against the amendment: “Vote No on CA1: Keep your right to vote on State School Board.”
She said in an emailed statement that the amendment is taking “away the voice of the people.”
“Elimination of your elected State Board of Education constitutional officers would be one step closer to having the Educational Trust Fund fall into the hands of individuals whose main intent may not be our students’ best interest,” Zeigler said. “We must continue to be aware of the consequences that will result from this attempt to take away the power of the citizens.”
Putting the amendment on the ballot had bipartisan support in the Legislature. It passed the Senate with no opposition but in the House it passed mostly along party lines with a 78 to 21 vote.
Marsh said his desire to see the school board governance policy change is not a personal attack on anyone, but he thinks the board is not functioning properly.
“I don’t know if it’s personalities. I can’t really say. But at the end of the day, we should all want what is best for the kids of this state and to produce the best education system we can,” Marsh said. “What we’ve got right now does not appear to be functioning, and it’s definitely not giving us the results in education, in terms of reading, mathematics and ACT scores. It’s not happening.”
Marsh also said he does not believe this is taking away the voters' rights because they will still be able to have a voice through the confirmation process that each appointee has to go through.
“It allows citizens to come down and sit in on that process and to find out what these people’s background really is and their philosophy in education,” Marsh said. “It is a better process to put people in governance for the long-term benefit for the state of Alabama. I firmly believe that.”
Marsh says that leading up to the vote in March, his main focus is talking to groups and agencies in the state about supporting the amendment and getting the word out to voters.
He said he has checked with the ethics commission to make sure he has approval to go out and ask people to raise funds for this campaign. Marsh said so far, they haven’t raised any money. Once the election is closer, Marsh said, he does plan on rolling out a media campaign that could involve TV and radio marketing.
Some state groups he’s already talked to about supporting the amendment are the Business Council of Alabama, Alabama Realtors Association, Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama School Superintendents Association.
So far, Marsh says he hasn’t heard of any money being spent in trying to defeat Amendment 1.
