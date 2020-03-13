MONTGOMERY — After five hours of debate, the Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday allowing and regulating medical marijuana in the state.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said medical marijuana can bring pain relief to many Alabamians. He has worked on the legislation for more than a year and addressed a variety concerns.
“This is going to be grown by the people of Alabama, dispenses by the people of Alabama and is for patients of Alabama,” Melson said. "It’s not about getting high; it’s about getting well."
The final vote was 22 yeas and 11 nays. The legislation now goes to the House.
The Compassion Act creates a nine-member Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee regulations and licensing for medical marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries and requires a statewide seed-to-sale tracking system for all cannabis in the state.
More than a dozen qualifying medical conditions and symptoms are listed in the bill, including post-traumatic stress disorder, autism spectrum disorder, Crohn’s disease, HIV/AIDS-related nausea and cancer-related chronic pain and nausea. Patients must have the OK of approved doctors to qualify.
For a doctor to prescribe medical marijuana, it has to be proven that all other methods of treatment are unsuccessful.
Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, was a main voice of opposition during debate.
“We’re calling it a medicine, but as a physician I can’t write a prescription for it,” Stutts, a doctor, said. “This bill has the potential to have huge ramifications across the state.”
A number of amendments were added to the final bill during floor discussion.
Amendments from Melson require the commission set up rules and standards of how dispensary employees are to be trained and to cap the level of THC that can be prescribed to 75 mg. Previously there was no cap set.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, attempted to amend the bill further to cap the THC levels at 50 mg, but that amendment was defeated. Orr said he was worried about the safety of Alabamians using the drug and "wanted to err on the side of safety."
Orr attempted to further limit the list of qualifying conditions with an amendment, but it failed. At one point during the already lengthy debate, Orr began to filibuster the bill and threatened to kill the bill if he wasn’t allowed to air out his grievances with the legislation through the amendments he was offering.
Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, questioned Orr's intentions, asking if all his amendments would change his ultimate vote on the bill. Orr, who voted no, said his amendments were aimed at making a potential law better.
“If I wanted to stop the bill, by golly, I would do it,” Orr said. “We could just take a whole lot of time to do it. We could take days of the legislative time, your time, everybody’s time in the chamber, and that’s our prerogative, and I’ve got enough SOB in me, I would do it.”
The bill does not allow for the smoking or vaping of marijuana or edible forms of the drug. However, treatment in the form of pills, gelatinous cubes, gels, oils or creams, transdermal patches and nebulizers would be allowed.
Users would receive a state-issued medical cannabis card and an electronic patient registry would be created.
The bill allows for 34 total dispensaries in the state and mandates no more than 70 doses per patient at one time.
Under the bill, marijuana used for medical purposes would be grown in-state by farmers and the process to create the product would be conducted by Alabama businesses. An amendment from Sen. Will Whatley, R-Auburn, was added that requires farmers who grow the crop to have at least 15 years of farming experience.
Two amendments from Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, were added that require at least 25% of the licensed dispensaries involved be a minority-owned.
“We are wanting to expand it and give more people an opportunity,” Singleton said.
An amendment from Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, prevents the Medical Cannabis Commission from adding new qualifying conditions. Any new conditions would need to be approved by the Legislature.
Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, added an amendment that includes menopause as a qualifying condition.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to legislators earlier this year saying he opposes the bill saying marijuana is an addictive substance and drew parallels with the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. He also noted that federal law continues to ban marijuana.
The Senate approved similar legislation last year but the bill faced more opposition in the House and was heavily amended to create a study commission on medical marijuana.
