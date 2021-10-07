MONTGOMERY — Proposed changes to Alabama’s medical cannabis law will be coming soon.
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, the sponsor of the cannabis bill that became law earlier this year, said he will file legislation to make technical changes to some of the wording around timing and deadlines in the law.
Melson said he’s waiting for newly appointed Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Executive Director John McMillan and commission chairman Steven Stokes to finalize a list of needed changes. Melson said he may file the bill in the special session on redistricting expected in late October or early November.
The law allows people with certain medical conditions access to limited forms of medical marijuana, including pills and skin patches. The 14-member commission is creating the rules, regulations and best practices for growing, cultivating, processing and selling a medical cannabis product in the state.
McMillan told ADN that the changes the commission would like to see are to enable more flexibility when it comes to timelines set in the bill.
“It’s really to build in some flexibility, so instead of having wording in the bill like ‘by this date’ it would instead say, ‘no later than,’” McMillan said.
Melson said the needed tweaks won’t change what’s allowed under the law.
Commission vice-chair Rex Vaughn has already stated that they would like to move up the start date for licensing cultivators from Sept. 1, 2022, to earlier in 2022, the Associated Press reported.
McMillan said it may not be until sometime in November when they can start creating the rules and regulations since lawyers will have to be hired and approved by the Legislature’s contract and review committee, which meets once every month.
The commission’s next meeting is Oct. 14.
The next regular session of the Legislature will begin Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.