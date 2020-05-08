Restaurants, salons, barber shops, gyms and churches will be able to reopen Monday — subject to strict restrictions — pursuant to a revised COVID-19 health order announced this morning by Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris.
While the 6-foot distancing requirement will remain in place for non-work gatherings, the prohibition on gatherings of 10 or more people has been removed. This means funerals, weddings and church services can resume, provided they can maintain the 6-foot distancing.
The reopening of entertainment venues such as concert halls, movie theaters, sporting events, night clubs and bowling alleys remain prohibited under the revised order, but Ivey said more revised orders may be issued in the middle of next week.
"Let me be crystal clear to the people of Alabama," Ivey said in announcing the loosening of restrictions. "The threat of this disease continues to be active and it is deadly."
Among the businesses that can reopen May 11 under the order, subject to restrictions:
• Restaurants, bars and breweries. Each employee shall wear a mask while interacting with guests. Restrooms and high-touch areas must be disinfected at least every two hours. Menus must be disposable or sanitized after each use. Hand sanitizer must be available to employees and guests. Social distancing must be maintained in bar areas, entrances and exits.
• Athletic facilities, such as fitness centers and commercial gyms. Customers must be screened for COVID-19, and preferably their temperatures should be taken before entering. Customers must sanitize hands before entering and upon leaving facility. High-touch surfaces must be disinfected at least every two hours. Group fitness classes allowed only if 6-foot distancing maintained. Equipment in use must be separated by at least 6 feet from other equipment. Water fountains, common areas and break rooms may not be used.
• Barber shops, hair salons, tattoo services and other close-contact businesses. Employees must wash hands frequently, and after providing service to each customer. Hand sanitizer must be available for clients. Employees must wear a clean smoch for each client, and clients in hair or barber services must be provided with a clean cape. Clean or disposable draping materials must be provided to each client. Signs must be posted advising services will not be offered to anyone who is sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Service chairs and tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and break rooms must be closed. Magazines, candy dishes, product testers and samples must be removed.
• Churches. Employees and volunteers must be verbally screened on COVID-19 symptoms before entering; this should ideally include a temperature check. Maintain at least a 6-foot distance between people of different households "to the greatest extent possible." Disinfect regularly touched surfaces frequently, and disinfect seats between services. Have hand sanitizer available for visitors and employees. Discontinue self-service of snacks or coffee.
• Beaches. No limit on size of gatherings provided 6-foot distancing maintained.
This story will be updated.
