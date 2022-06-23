A Morgan County businessman lost his bid to replace an incumbent as House District 14 representative in Tuesday's GOP runoff.
Arley resident Tom Fredricks, owner of Fredricks Outdoor near Priceville, fell short in his effort to beat two-term incumbent Tim Wadsworth, R-Arley, in the district that includes most of Winston County, about half of Walker County and a small portion of Jefferson County. There is no Democratic candidate.
According to unofficial results, Wadsworth collected 3,738 votes, or 55.69%, compared to Fredricks' 2,974 votes, or 44.31%. Fredricks fell short in each of the three counties included in the district.
The final count on two local runoffs did not change the apparent outcome from election night. Provisional ballots will be counted Tuesday.
Incumbent Rep. Parker Moore, R-Hartselle, held off challenger Patrick Johnson of Decatur in District 4, which includes portions of Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties. Moore received 53.74% of the vote and won over Patrick Johnson by 407 votes, according to the unofficial count. Moore had 210 more votes than Johnson in Morgan County and 135 more votes in Limestone.
In the GOP runoff for House District 2, currently held by retiring Rep. Lynn Greer, former Limestone County Commission member Ben Harrison appeared to win over current Limestone Commissioner Jason Spencer Black by 865 votes, garnering 55.58% of the vote. The district includes western Limestone County and eastern Lauderdale County.
Black's 198-vote lead in Limestone was overcome by Harrison's 1,063-vote lead in Lauderdale. There is no Democratic candidate.
---
Other races
For the first time in 40 years, there won’t be a Sanders in the Alabama Senate next year. Former Sen. Hank Sanders’ bid to reclaim the seat he held for nine terms, until his daughter won it in 2018, fell short on Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, Selma native Robert L. Stewart won the Democratic primary runoff with about 55.6% of the vote in the eight-county district. Stewart now faces Republican Michael Nimmer in November for the Black Belt seat.
Malika Sanders Fortier left the seat to seek Democrats’ nomination for governor but also fell short Tuesday.
In Senate District 12, which includes Calhoun County and part of Talladega County, Republican Keith Kelley received 55.22% of the vote over Wendy Ghee Draper for the seat currently held by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston. The winner will challenge Democrat Danny McCullars in November.
In House District 55 in Jefferson County, incumbent Rep. Rod Scott appeared to be losing to Fred “Coach” Plump by 33 votes, according to unofficial results. Plump had 50.89% of the vote. That contest started as a five-person primary in May. There is no Republican candidate.
In House District 20 in Madison County, Republican James Lomax, whose career is in commercial real estate, appeared to be the pick to replace longtime Rep. Howard Sanderford. Lomax edged out Frances Taylor. There is no Democrat running for the seat.
In southern Jefferson County’s open House District 56, Democrat Ontario Tillman received 71.3% of the vote over Tereshia Huffman. There is no Republican candidate.
In House District 40, the contest between Republicans Chad Robertson and Julie Borrelli was close, with Robertson leading by 21 votes according to the unofficial tally. The winner faces Democrat Pamela Howard in November.
In House District 57, Democrat Patrick Sellers is the nominee to replace Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, who last month became Democrats’ nominee for state Senate in her district. Sellers won 52.45% over Charles Ray Winston III. Delor Baumann is the Republican nominee for the House seat.
And in House District 100, long held by retiring Rep. Victor Gaston, R-Mobile, Republican Mark Shirey received 61.53% over Pete Kupfer. No Democrat is running for the seat.
Several of Tuesday’s legislative contests were decided by a few thousand voters. Turnout Tuesday was about 12.7% of registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
