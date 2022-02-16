To get Alabama’s pre-K program to at least 70% of the state’s 4-year-olds by 2025-26, a group of early education activists this week released a list of recommendations for the 2022 legislative session.
The proposals by the Alabama School Readiness Alliance Pre-K Task Force are dependent on the legislative approval of Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposal to increase state spending on First Class Pre-K by $22.5 million during the ongoing session. Such an increase would fund 125 new classrooms, bring enrollment from 42% to 45% of eligible children and support teacher recruiting efforts.
“This pre-K program sets the bar for all other teachers in the building and gets everyone on the same page,” said Alice Nelson, a teacher in the Mobile County Public School System. “It ensures that these kids are ready and set up for success when they come into kindergarten and continue on.”
Alabama’s First Class Pre-K is a state-funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education that uses a “diverse delivery” grant structure to create state-funded pre-K classrooms for 4-year-olds in public schools, Head Start and private programs.
The program has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for quality education for 15 years in a row by the National Institute for Early Education Research.
Studies completed by the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama have shown First Class Pre-K students are more likely to be proficient in state reading and math assessments and less likely to be chronically absent from school or be held back a grade.
“This is just one part of a culture we’re working to establish where we’re ensuring that we have successful and productive state citizens when they leave the 12th grade,” said Bob Powers, chair of Alabama School Readiness Alliance Pre-K Task Force.
The alliance also stressed reliable child care. Two of the listed recommendations are “for the state to invest in programs to improve the quality of the existing child care infrastructure, which has been severely challenged during the COVID pandemic” and “funding and encouraging partnerships to provide high-quality after school and summer programming so that working parents can enroll their children in First Class Pre-K.”
The task force also recommended partnerships with schools, Head Start and other organizations to provide transportation, especially in rural areas, so children can get to the pre-K programs.
For the full list of the task force's recommendations, visit www.alabamaschoolreadiness.org/2022recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.