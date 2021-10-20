Alabamians should get their first looks at proposed new legislative, congressional and state school board voting districts next week, two days before the Legislature begins debating and voting on them.
The legislative Reapportionment Committee will meet Tuesday to approve new districts based on the 2020 census. The meeting is at 1 p.m. in Room 317 of the Statehouse. It will be live-streamed on the Legislature’s website.
Once approved by the committee, the maps will be available online.
Gov. Kay Ivey has told lawmakers the session will start Oct. 28, but hasn’t yet released the call, the official list of legislation to be taken up.
There will be one bill each for Congressional, state school board and Alabama House and Senate districts.
The districts decided in the special session will be used in the 2022 elections. Legislative candidates are already fundraising in districts where lines may change.
