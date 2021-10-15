Lawmakers will be in Montgomery starting Oct. 28 for a special session to adopt new congressional, state legislative and state school board boundaries.
The proposed maps, still being drafted, aren’t likely to be made public until late next week.
Gov. Kay Ivey informed lawmakers of the session date Thursday. Her official call outlining the legislation will come later.
The proposed maps, based on 2020 census data, will be made public after the Legislature’s reapportionment committee meets to vote on them. Committee co-chairman Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, said that could be late next week.
“We don’t have anything to post publicly until the committee meets,” McClendon said Wednesday.
Outside groups wanting to propose their own maps for consideration now have a deadline. Legislative rules require “drafts of all redistricting plans which are for introduction at any session of the Legislature, and which are not prepared by the (Legislature's) Reapportionment Office, shall be presented to the Reapportionment Office for review … at least 10 days prior to introduction.”
Reapportionment Office Supervisor Donna Overton Loftin said that if the session is to start Oct. 28, then Oct. 16 is the deadline for outside groups to submit plans.
There will be four bills in the special session: one each for U.S. House, state school board, Alabama House and Alabama Senate districts.
Rep. Chris England, R-Tuscaloosa, is on the reapportionment committee and on Wednesday said he hadn’t yet seen whole maps.
“It’s almost like this entire process is going to be done behind closed doors and then we’re going to be told what the maps look like,” said England, chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.
Candidates for state office have until Jan. 28 to qualify and primaries are May 24. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. England said people are trying to decide if they will run for office, but need to know their districts.
“It’s not supposed to be an incumbent protection program, this is supposed to be an open and fair process that tries to draw maps where everybody gets the opportunity to be represented,” England said.
But McClendon said this process, while delayed by the late release of U.S. census data, hasn’t been much different than previous ones.
“We’re trying to do everything as wide open and transparent as we can,” McClendon said. The committee last month hosted 28 virtual public hearings across the state.
At several of them, Alabama League of Women Voters officials and members asked lawmakers to improve racial equity, protect communities of interest and to prioritize keeping counties whole in the map-making process.
“We shall see if they were listening,” league President Kathy Jones said Wednesday. “It is troubling that the Alabama Permanent Reapportionment Committee has been working in secret to create the state’s voting district maps.”
The league also presented a proposed congressional map that makes two districts, 6 and 7, at least 50% minority.
Lawmakers for decades have drawn Alabama’s 7th district to maintain its majority-minority status, a legacy from the Voting Rights Act of 1965. According to the latest census data, the district lost more than 13,000 residents since 2010 and will have to be drawn to pick up more than 53,000 residents to keep up with the growth of the other six districts.
Asked if there was a possibility the GOP-dominated Legislature could move forward a map with two minority congressional districts, McClendon previously said it would be up to the committee.
The preliminary census data in August showed the largest population losses in the Senate and House were in districts that include the Black Belt, Jefferson, Montgomery and Mobile counties. Those seats are all currently held by Democrats. Outside the Black Belt, some rural districts held by Republicans also saw population losses.
