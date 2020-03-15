MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education as well as food banks statewide are working to feed children when schools close beginning Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday that all public K-12 schools will be closed at least until April 6. Ivey also announced a state of emergency Friday.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said students on free and reduced lunch will still be given meals during closures and food banks around the state said they are prepared to help with the need.
Mackey said that closing schools down was the best way to help limit the spread of the virus that has swept the globe in less than four months, particularly effecting the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.
“Closing schools is a great way to limit transmissions. We don’t have cases in schools yet but it’s a great proactive step,” Mackey said.
Schools will not be required to do online classes or e-learning and Mackey cautioned students from congregating in large groups.
Mackey said the state will still provide free and reduced lunches to those students who are eligible during the closure. He said he wasn’t sure when those services would begin.
The state has applied for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue serving lunches to students in schools where more than 50% of students were deemed economically disadvantaged. Mackey said he was confident they would receive that waiver.
Mackey said he wasn’t sure on the logistics of how students would get meals but delivery services or drive-by pick up points could be a possibility.
According to the State Department of Education, 364,216 students in Alabama receive free or reduced meals. About 26% of Alabama children live in poverty, which raises concerns about coronavirus-related closures and work stoppages on low-income families.
The Food Bank of North Alabama assists 11 counties — including Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone — supply food for underserved communities and also helps with serving students meals in the summer.
Shirley Schofield, the executive director, on Friday said they have been taking proactive measures in light of the virus and do have a plan in place to help students in case of closures.
“In times like this we will go ahead and buy some stuff in advance knowing that we’ll probably have to have extra food on hand and available,” Schofield said. “We’ve made purchases and we’re supposed to be getting that in early next week.”
Schofield said the food bank's supply usually comes from donations from grocery stores like Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Aldi and Whole Foods. But to prepare for an outbreak, it started purchasing food to ensure they are fully stocked.
She said special procedures like a drive-by pantry may be implemented where families can pick up groceries at designated pickup points without leaving their cars so as to limit large crowds.
“Depending on how long this will go on, additional resources will certainly be helpful but we will do our best to prioritize where the help is needed and get it there as quickly as we can,” Schofield said.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during Friday’s press conference that people need to be aware and practice basic normal hygiene but not to panic about the spread of the virus.
“I don’t think people need to be frightened at all,” Harris said. “Together we will be able to get through this.”
For more information or to donate to the Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville, go to www.foodbanknorthal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.