MONTGOMERY — The nonprofit New Schools for Alabama will soon use $400,000 in state funds for its charter school incubator program, an approach the Alabama Education Association says encourages charters that lack community support.
New Schools Executive Director Tyler Barnett said the funds will go toward the organization's school founders’ program, which identifies promising local leaders and helps them cultivate a successful charter school application.
“It’s a yearlong fellowship where we identify at least two high-caliber candidates per year and support them with robust technical assistance to make sure they have a high-quality charter school application,” Barnett said.
The incentive program is counterproductive if the goal is to encourage strong charter schools, according to AEA Associate Executive Secretary Theron Stokes.
“These kinds of incentives tend to encourage more of the bad corporate charters, and do nothing to incentivize communities to work together to create good charter schools or support their community schools,” Stokes said.
Charter schools are publicly funded but operate outside the traditional structure of public schools. According to the 2015 law that allows them in Alabama, their applications must be approved by either local authorizing boards or a state commission.
The legislative Contract Review Committee approved the $400,000 to New Schools on Thursday. It’s part of a total of $800,000 in the 2020 education budget for the Alabama Charter School Commission, the state organization that can approve charter schools.
State Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsored the original charter school legislation and said the state has an interest in helping develop the best possible schools.
“The bill was described as one of the most accountable in the nation,” Collins said. “Helping high-quality schools open and be successful is good for Alabama students.”
The chosen applicants also get to participate in a yearlong residency program that allows them to shadow a leader or a high-performing charter management organization from another state that has been successful in creating a charter school.
Barnett said that the application for the school founders’ program should be live on the New Schools website within the next couple of days.
New Schools for Alabama also recently received a $25 million federal grant that will help create 15 new charter schools in the state over the next five years. Each applicant will get $1.5 million to help cover costs during a charter school’s first planning year.
Barnett said the group hopes to award three applicants each year. If it doesn’t, remaining funds will be returned to the federal government.
Barnett said charter schools that want to serve underserved and underrepresented communities are a priority.
“Our target is to make funding available to applications with 60% or higher student populations who qualify for free or reduced lunch,” Barnett said. “So that means 12 out of the total 15 have to reasonably project that 60% of their kids qualify for free and reduced lunch.”
Currently there are four public charter schools operating in Alabama, one each in Mobile, Birmingham, Livingston and Montgomery. Two more are scheduled to open in 2020.
The Alabama Education Association has tried to block at least some charter schools.
“(The Alabama Education Association) continues to support good charter schools and oppose bad charter schools,” Stokes said. “Even Alabama’s limited experience shows good charter schools are those that start with a groundswell of local support, meaning there are local leaders ready to fund them and parents engaged throughout the process, like University Charter School."
University Charter School is on the campus of the University of West Alabama in Livingston.
He said the New Schools incentive program encourages the creation of schools that lack local support and parental involvement.
"Bad charter schools are those that have neither of those things … and instead rely on out-of-state financing by corporate interests," Stokes said. "Those charter schools don’t provide decent benefits, like participation in the Teachers’ Retirement System and PEEHIP, don’t provide necessary equipment and supplies, and create poor education environments ... in an effort to maximize profits."
