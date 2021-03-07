MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House is expected to vote this week on the 2022 General Fund budget, while the Senate's priorities include gambling legislation and bills that could redraw the lines of authority between the legislative and executive branches of state government.
Budgets
The House is expected to vote on a record-setting $2.4 billion General Fund budget Tuesday.
The proposal approved in committee would increase the fiscal 2022 budget by $78.9 million over the fiscal 2021 budget. That is about $15 million more than Gov. Kay Ivey's proposal.
Senate education budget Chairman Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told lawmakers Thursday the “ark was closing” and that any members who had requests or concerns about the Education Trust Fund budget needed to see him before the weekend.
The education budget hasn’t been taken up in the Senate committee yet, but Ivey’s proposed $7.65 billion fiscal 2022 budget totals $440.8 million above fiscal 2021.
Ivey is proposing an increase of $309.9 million in funding for K-12 schools and $115.9 million more for higher education.
Legislative control
Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, said it was likely the Senate would take up two bills to curtail some of the governor’s powers regarding state emergency orders and calling special sessions.
Senate Bill 259 by Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into a special session, passed in committee last week. It would allow the Senate president pro tem and the speaker of the House to convene the Legislature by a joint proclamation and approval by a two-thirds vote of both chambers.
A bill by Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, would give the Legislature more say in extending state emergency orders, such as the ones put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 97 passed out of committee along party lines and would limit state emergency orders to 14 days unless extended by the Legislature. If the Legislature is not in session, an extension could be approved by a joint proclamation by the Senate president pro tem and the speaker of the House.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said he doesn’t think Ivey has overstepped her authority when enacting the emergency orders during the pandemic, but that lawmakers are reacting to the concerns they hear from constituents.
“These bills you’re seeing come out, they’re not in any way trying to criticize the governor. They’re just trying to evaluate what we’ve done, where we are and how can we do it better,” McCutcheon told reporters.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said he encourages discussions over the exact roles the legislative branch and the executive branch should play in government but does not think Ivey has overstepped.
“If we have other pieces of legislation that give us more clarity in areas to define the governor’s role and the Legislature’s role or define the Department of Public Health’s role or other state agencies that may be engaged in a scenario like an emergency or a pandemic, I think to talk through those things is healthy, and I think you are going to continue to hear that from the Legislature,” Reed told reporters Thursday.
Ivey press secretary Gina Maiola did not say if Ivey supports the two bills but that she has spoken to McCutcheon and Reed who were “receptive so that we can ensure this is being done in a thoughtful manner, not on impulse.”
“Gov. Ivey believes strongly that our Legislature — like other branches of government — plays an important role in the functions of our state,” Maiola said. “However, the reason the executive branch of government has the authority during a state of emergency to make certain decisions is because it is an emergency.
“The governor believes the Legislature is initiating this from a good place. In fact, after this pandemic is behind us hopefully soon, Gov. Ivey wants the Legislature to convene a group to conduct a thorough review of emergency handling so that any changes made can be made to best benefit the people of our state.”
Gambling bill vote
Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, updated reporters Thursday on his gambling legislation, which he says will be on the Senate floor Tuesday. Marsh said he expects it to pass.
“At the end of the day, we will have a document that finally has controls on gaming in the state of Alabama and will have a strong commission to oversee that and work through the puzzle of making sure those revenues go to where the state would like to see them,” Marsh said.
His bill would allow for a lottery, expanded casino gambling and legalized sports betting.
Marsh said his goal now is to work at gaining support for the bill in the House, where expansive gambling legislation has died in previous sessions.
McCutcheon said House members are still waiting to see what is in the final bill but voiced some hesitancy in possibly confusing voters with such an expansive piece of legislation.
“The last thing we want to do, and I’ve said this for several years, if you’re going to put this lottery and gaming issue out for the people to vote on, let’s not have such a complicated bill that the people get lost on what they’re trying to vote for,” McCutcheon said. “Many people could go to the polls thinking they’re voting on just a lottery, but yet there is going to be other components to that.”
If the gambling legislation passes it would have to be approved by Alabama voters in the next general election.
Both chambers will return to the normal two-legislative-day weeks this week and will take a weeklong spring break starting March 22.
